The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Les Bowen rewind to Week 1, when the Eagles suffered an epic collapse to the Washington Football Team to open the season with a 27-17 loss on Sunday.
What went wrong with Doug Pederson and the Eagles' play-calling? Who was ultimately responsible for the loss? Where does Carson Wentz go from here after being sacked a career-high eight times?
Find out all of the answers in this week’s episode of the Birds' Eye View podcast.
