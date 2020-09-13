The more Greg Ward plays, the more he demonstrates why his rise last season into a reliable receiver and punt-returner was likely no fluke. He generally does things the right way. In the first half Sunday, he had two third-down receptions that went for first downs. Then, after deciding not to catch a punt near the 10-yard line and allowing Washington to down the ball at the Eagles' 4, he didn’t make the same mistake the next time. He fielded a punt at the Eagles' 10 and returned it eight yards, saving his team a decent bit of field position.