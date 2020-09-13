The quarterback went from brilliant to awful in a blink. The offensive line fell apart, physically and metaphorically, and couldn’t protect the quarterback. The receivers dropped passes. The defense couldn’t force a turnover. A 17-point lead vanished. To say that the Eagles did a lot wrong in their 27-17 loss to Washington on Sunday is to say that these last six months have been a bit challenging for the country. Let’s get to the good (of which there wasn’t much) and the bad (it’s a good thing there are no word count-limits on the internet).
Carson Wentz was sacked eight times and fumbled twice, but as terribly as the Eagles' offensive line performed, at least the line’s composition — mostly rookies and backups — is a somewhat-viable excuse for its ugliness. Wentz threw two interceptions, the first of which, late in the first half, was the turning point in the game, and he followed that poor throw with five more in a row when the Eagles still had a chance to widen their lead.