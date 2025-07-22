Rams defender has Eagles matchup ‘circled’, early power rankings, AI predictions, and more of what they’re saying

With training camp’s arrival, the NFL chatter is ramping up and the Super Bowl champs have become a main topic. Experts and insiders are sharing their power rankings, opposing players are weighing in on future matchups — and even artificial intelligence has an opinion on the Birds.

Here’s everything the experts — and artificial intelligence — are saying about the team …

No. 1 in pre-training camp power rankings

Less than two weeks away from the start of the NFL preseason, The Athletic released its pre-training camp power rankings — and the Eagles top the list at No. 1, thanks to a number of key returning offensive players.

“The big names on offense are all back, a good thing because a defense that lost Milton Williams, Darius Slay Jr., C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham might have a tough time matching last season, when the Eagles finished second in scoring defense (17.8 ppg),” wrote Josh Kendall.

But Kendall still has a few concerns about the Eagles’ offense.

“The two biggest offensive questions: Can Jalen Hurts match a career-best season (.25 EPA per attempt) and how does Saquon Barkley respond after a 378-touch season, the fifth-highest workload in the last five seasons?” he wrote.

The Eagles were followed by the Baltimore Ravens (No. 2), the Buffalo Bills (No. 3), and the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 4).

Falling short of No. 1 projected starting lineup

The Birds fell short of the top spot in ESPN’s list of the best projected starting lineups. Instead, the Ravens claimed the No. 1 spot, with Lamar Jackson listed as their biggest strength.

The Eagles followed at No. 2, ahead of the Detroit Lions (No. 3), Bills (No. 4), and Chiefs (No. 5). ESPN listed the Birds’ offensive tackles as the team’s biggest strengths heading into the season.

“The defending champs have many strengths, but it’s tough to beat arguably the league’s top tackle duo, with Jordan Mailata manning the left side and Lane Johnson on the right,” analyst Mike Clay wrote. “Mailata ranked among the top tackles in PFF grade, pass block win rate and run block win rate in both 2023 and 2024. Johnson is 35 years old but hasn’t lost a step, ranking top 10 among tackles in pass and run block win rate last season.”

ESPN said the Birds’ biggest weakness is at edge rusher and the team’s X factors are guards Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green. Their nonstarter to know? Cornerback Kelee Ringo.

AI predicts the Eagles will win NFC East

Plenty of experts have listed their opinions about the Super Bowl champions — but now artificial intelligence is getting into the conversation.

Eagles Wire asked X’s artificial intelligence, Grok, to make game-by-game predictions for the Eagles upcoming season. To start, Grok gave its prediction for the Eagles home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Eagles open at home, raising their Super Bowl banner against a Cowboys team they dominated twice last season (75-13 combined score),” Grok wrote. “Even with Dallas adding WR George Pickens, Philly’s offensive line and home-field energy should overwhelm a Cowboys squad breaking in a new head coach. Dak Prescott’s return from injury won’t be enough. Prediction: Win (1-0).”

However, Grok predicted an Eagles loss in Week 2 in a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Ultimately, Grok believes the Eagles will finish with a 13-4 record — winning the NFC East but falling short of the Super Bowl.

“They’re battle-tested for the playoffs, likely earning a top-two seed,” Grok wrote. “Saquon Barkley’s dominance (2,005 rushing yards in 2024) and Vic Fangio’s defensive schemes keep them elite, but repeating as Super Bowl champs will be tough.”

Rams’ Kobie Turner has Week 3 matchup ‘circled’

Although the AI, Grok, predicted the Eagles to win their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Kobie Turner is still looking forward to the divisional round rematch.

On NFL Network’s The Insiders, the Rams defensive lineman said he’s had that matchup “circled,” ever since the Rams lost 28-22 in the NFC divisional round to the Eagles.

“I’ve had that loss in the back of my mind for a while,” Turner said. ”Obviously, it’s on to a new season and on to continue to progress, but I definitely have — I believe it’s Week 3 — circled. Even in the individual training right now, we’re breaking down, ‘OK, this is how some of the guys, some of the offensive linemen for the Eagles, this is how they block, and this is how we’re going to defeat that.’”

Barkley finished that playoff game with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns — including a 78-yard touchdown run in the snow. Turner believes in their next matchup, they’ll be more prepared to stop the run.

“So at the end of the day, it’s about getting Saquon down, and that’s what we’re going to do a lot better of this year, making sure that we stop the run on the run,” Turner said. “So, I’m just super excited to be able to run that back. Obviously those guys are Super Bowl champs, they won it, they deserve it and what not, but this year’s a new year, and man, we definitely have that game circled, I definitely have that game circled, and I’m super excited to get another crack at those guys.”