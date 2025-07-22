Jalen Hurts arrives at Eagles training camp in style, unveils new Jordan Trunner OS shoes

In one of the Eagles’ latest YouTube videos, Jalen Hurts teased that he had some special cleats prepared for the upcoming season. Since signing with Jordan Brand, he’s worn several retro cleats on game day — including a few Jordan 11s; some “Never Satisfied” Jordan 3s, which featured an exclusive logo; and, of course, the “Unbannable” Jordan 1 High Bred cleats.

But this time around, he isn’t waiting for game day to unveil some new heat.

The Super Bowl MVP reported to Eagles training camp in style on Tuesday, wearing a new all-red colorway of the Jordan Trunner OS shoes, one of the brand’s latest sneakers designed for all-day comfort — which won’t be available to the general public for a couple more months. The Trunner’s chunky design is inspired by the “dad shoes” trend that has taken over the fashion industry in recent years with brands like New Balance and Asics at the helm.

The silhouette mimics running shoes from the Y2K era, featuring a thick midsole and a breathable mesh material. Some may wonder how to style the old-school look, but Hurts had no issue.

Hurts paired his red colorway with an all-black matching Jordan set, a Jordan bag, and a bright red hat to bring out the shoes. The red not only matches one of Jordan’s original colors, but is also a nod to the “Love, Hurts” messaging from the brand centered on the quarterback’s Super Bowl win.

When asked how he picks what sneakers to wear, Hurts responded, “It just depends.”

“It depends on the weather,” Hurts said on the Eagles YouTube channel. “It depends on what you’re wearing, the silhouette of what you got going on. Just the vibe, you know. But, I like to have sneakers that are neutral, so I can wear them with a lot of different things. Obviously, I have a lot of Air Jordans that I can pull out at certain moments. But I like a variety, and, more so, things that can be available for different fits and different looks.”

Although Hurts’ all-red look isn’t very neutral, other colorways of the product have leaked online, including Archaeo Brown and Pink Black, and will be available globally in October.

Over the offseason, Hurts has formed a strong relationship with Jordan. He’s attended Jordan’s Board of Greatness meeting in Athens, Greece, alongside a number of other athletes, dined with the six-time NBA champion just a month after becoming a Super Bowl champion, and visited the Nike headquarters.

From getting fined for wearing mismatched cleats — which Jordan Brand offered to pay — and wearing the Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” cleats during Super Bowl LIX to his Love, Hurts-Jordan collab, the Eagles quarterback is becoming the face of Jordan.