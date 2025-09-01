Guard Landon Dickerson is missing from the start of Eagles practice

Landon Dickerson was not present for the early portion of Monday’s practice open to the media, three days before the Eagles’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 26-year-old left guard has been working his way back from meniscus surgery in his right knee after he suffered the injury in the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 10. A three-time Pro Bowl player, Dickerson missed the rest of training camp, then returned to practice last week following the roster cutdown deadline, participating in some capacity on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

However, Dickerson was the only player on the active roster missing from the beginning of practice on Monday, which consisted of a stretch period and individual drills. During those drills, Brett Toth filled in for Dickerson as the starting left guard. Toth, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound depth offensive lineman, had taken the majority of those snaps in training camp after Dickerson went down.

The Eagles are set to release their first injury report of the week later Monday afternoon.

When Nick Sirianni was asked Sunday about his level of optimism regarding Dickerson’s availability for Thursday’s game, the Eagles coach was noncommittal.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni said. “I know he’s working really hard to get back. You’re always excited when you get really good football players back on the field, and Landon’s shown that he’s a really good football player for the past four years here. I know he is working really hard, and we’ll see where we are by the end of the week.”