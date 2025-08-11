Eagles guard Landon Dickerson to undergo surgery, will be week to week with meniscus injury

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson avoided the worst-case scenarios after he was carted off the field near the end of the Eagles’ public practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that will require surgery, but he is considered week to week and could be available for the Sept. 4 season opener, league sources confirmed to The Inquirer. NFL Network was first to report the development.

Dickerson was helped off the field and struggled to put weight on his right leg as he walked slowly to the sideline Sunday. He was carted off shortly afterward. The injury occurred just before the two-plus-hour practice ended during one of the final team drill sessions of the night.

Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowler who is one of the NFL’s best guards, was on the Eagles’ injury report for practice Saturday, limited with what the team called a knee injury. He was not on the report Sunday and was a full participant before his injury.

» READ MORE: Eagles 53-man roster projection: Darius Cooper earns a spot; Jakorian Bennett’s arrival leads to a cut at corner

Dickerson, 26, has a history of knee injuries, including two ACL tears in college. He also played through a left knee injury in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

While the Eagles wait for Dickerson’s return, they have a few options to fill in for him. They could go to Brett Toth, who has taken the bulk of the second-team reps at the left guard spot. They could slide first-team right guard Tyler Steen over to the other side and insert Matt Pryor. There are also other players who will have an opportunity, like Kenyon Green, who has a shoulder injury, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan.

The Eagles were off Monday and return to the practice field at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday morning, which will offer the first look at their contingency plans for Dickerson’s absence.

The Eagles will host the Cleveland Browns for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before their Saturday afternoon preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.