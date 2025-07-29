Vic Fangio sizes up the Eagles’ cornerback race, depth at edge rusher, and more

Vic Fangio walked around the NovaCare Complex’s practice fields Tuesday in sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and a bucket hat. Before the fifth Eagles practice of training camp, the longtime defensive coach was asked about the heat.

“It’s not hot today,” said Fangio. “That’s a mindset. We’re going to play some hot games in September, and if you cave to a hot day in training camp, we’re in trouble.”

The Eagles practiced a little earlier Tuesday to avoid as much of the heat as they possibly could. Speaking of heat: In his second media availability of camp, Fangio on Tuesday dished on the warming of the cornerback race, the team’s edge depth, the impact of Jordan Davis’ weight loss, and more.

Hot corner

It is far too early to declare a winner, but before Tuesday you’d certainly rather have been Adoree’ Jackson in the race between the veteran and Kelee Ringo for the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

But on Tuesday, Ringo got the nod in the first reps with the first-team defense during 11-on-11 team drills. This, after Jackson had one of his better days during Monday’s practice.

“The first few days out here you didn’t know he was out here,” Fangio said of Jackson. “The ball wasn’t going his way at all. Then [Monday] he had a couple balls thrown his way and he did very well, he had a very good day [Monday]. It’s too early to say what his experience is or isn’t right now. He’s played a good bit of ball, but I think this is the place where he’s got to show who he is and be the player, hopefully, that people have always thought he could be.”

Asked to clear up why Philadelphia is the place for Jackson, an eight-year NFL vet, to show who he is, Fangio clarified: “It’s time to show who he is or who he isn’t.”

There will be ample time for the Eagles to figure out what Jackson is and can be throughout the rest of camp and in preseason games. And it’s also unclear that Ringo getting the first look Tuesday meant much as far as where things stand in the race.

“He’s doing fine,” Fangio said of Ringo. “He’s competing. He’s in great shape. Probably this is his first real opportunity, and he’s trying to do his best to take advantage of it. He’s right there.”

Which is to say it’s still anyone’s job. We’re still four weeks from camp ending.

What sort of little things go into who wins the job?

“Just who’s playing better,” Fangio said. “A lot of the times it’s easy for you guys to see when a guy makes a good play, but there’s a lot of times they have a good play going that the ball doesn’t go there so you don’t really know it. And vice versa, they may have a bad down going and the ball doesn’t go there so it doesn’t get exposed. So it’s just consistent, overall good play.”

Edge depth (or lack thereof)

Fangio was asked Tuesday about his feel for the depth at edge rusher. His answer was relatively revealing.

“I feel good about Nolan [Smith], and Jalyx [Hunt] is making good strides,” Fangio said. “After that we’ve got some heavy competition going on. Nobody has really truly surfaced yet, good or bad. Hopefully over the course of this camp and preseason games, that will play itself out.”

It’s been one of the big question marks for the Eagles, who lost Josh Sweat in free agency, Brandon Graham to retirement, and Bryce Huff via trade.

And it was as if Josh Uche was listening closely. Uche on Tuesday had probably his best day of camp, though it’s worth noting his best plays came against Darian Kinnard on the right side of the Eagles’ line and not normal right tackle Lane Johnson.

Still, the Eagles need to see that Uche, fellow free-agent signing Azeez Ojulari, and others can make up a competent rotation. If not, they could end up looking elsewhere for additions.

While we’re on the topic of edge rushers, it’s worth noting that Smith missed practice Tuesday with a concussion.

Putting Davis’ work to use

Davis’ transformation into a leaner lineman is a key development for an Eagles team that needs to replace a lot of production lost with Milton Williams’ departure. Davis is down 26 pounds and entered camp in much better shape.

How will the leaner Davis be more impactful? Will the weight loss enable him to get lower?

“It should,” Fangio said. “When you get tired, you don’t get low enough, and if you’re tired, he should in theory not be tired as quick as he used to be.”

Will his toolbox of pass rush moves increase?

“I think so,” Fangio said. “Any time you move better, particularly when you’re talking about pass rush, you open up a new world for yourself. He’s got to be able to use his length when it’s an advantage, and then he’s got to make himself 6-2 when he needs to by bending his knees.”

Fangio on Dick Allen

Fangio, a noted Phillies and baseball fan, held up a Dick Allen Phillies jersey when he sat down at the podium.

“My all-time favorite Phillie right there,” Fangio said a few days after Allen was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. “He was their best player when I was young. He was obviously a great player.

“A couple years ago I golfed with [Hall of Fame closer] Goose Gossage, and we played 18 holes and rode the same cart. Obviously I talked baseball with him and he played with Allen in Chicago, said he was the best teammate he ever had.”