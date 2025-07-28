Eagles practice observations: Quinyon Mitchell intercepts Jalen Hurts; Adoree’ Jackson rises; Andrew Mukuba’s setback

The Eagles held their fourth open practice of training camp for the 2025 season on Monday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2 and 3. Here are my observations from Day 4:

Mukuba’s setback

Four players were added to the injury list and didn’t work out: wide receiver DeVonta Smith (back stiffness), safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), linebacker Smael Mondon (illness) and receiver Danny Gray (finger). On the good news front, defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) practiced for the first time this camp, although he was limited to just individual drills. Center Cam Jurgens (back), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), and guard Kenyon Green (knee) were also deemed “limited.”

Mukuba’s injury likely occurred when he collided with Gray late in Saturday’s session, as described in my notes. I think it’s too early to make any correlation between his relative lack of size and the injury. We’ll see how long he’s out, but the rookie can’t afford to miss much time if he wants to win a starting spot.

Mukuba’s absence meant more snaps for Sydney Brown with the first-unit defense. Brown hasn’t exactly stood out, but he may get opportunities to show off his physicality with players slated to be in full pads for the first time on Tuesday. Brown jumped a route late in practice and nearly picked off quarterback Tanner McKee, but the ball appeared to go through his hands.

More Ojomo

Another practice, another red-letter day for Moro Ojomo. In team drills, the defensive tackle beat right guard Tyler Steen for a sack and might have been held along the way. His shoulder pad stuck out of his uniform as he ran to the sideline. Earlier, Ojomo displayed strength with back-to-back bull rushes vs. the second-unit offensive line. He drove guard Matt Pryor back on skates into quarterback Jalen Hurts on the first, and jacked up rookie center Drew Kendall on the second.

In one-on-one drills, Ojomo had impressive repetitions vs. guard Landon Dickerson. He used quick hands to get by Dickerson on his first attempt, and on the second he exploded into the Pro Bowl guard’s chest and drove him back on his heels. Ojomo isn’t some unknown, of course. He took a significant leap last season and stole pass rush snaps away from Jordan Davis. But he’s likely to see his playing time increase with Milton Williams gone. He seems ready.

Steen spirit

Steen has taken every snap at right guard. The Eagles seem to be saying: “This job is yours to lose.” Ojomo’s hot start may suggest that Steen is struggling, but he’s had his wins, as well. Steen’s pull-and-pin block vs. the defensive tackle opened up a clear lane into the end zone for Hurts on a draw play.

In one-on-ones, Steen had his hands full vs. a couple of Thomas Booker power moves. But I think he acquitted himself quite well. If Steen is to falter, Pryor has the most experience among the reserve guards. In his first stint with the Eagles, Pryor was the unofficial king of one-on-ones. He struggled to contain defensive tackle Gabe Hall during one rep. The Eagles have kept Green at his usual left guard spot — for now. He was up and down in his two face-offs with defensive tackle Byron Young.

Robinson cruise-o

Rookie Ty Robinson made an impression with his first one-on-one drills. He used a cross chop to dust Laekin Vakalahi and basically went back to the same move to dispose of the second-year offensive lineman on his next rush. Vakalahi is listed as a tackle, but he lined up at guard during those reps. Robinson’s wins there have to be taken with a grain of salt partly because of that. But later during a team drill, he penetrated inside Dickerson and got to running back Saquon Barkley for a nice run stop.

A few more notes from one-on-ones: Brett Toth held up against Davis, who kept his moves rather basic. Left tackle Jordan Mailata ate up a couple bull rush tries from outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt. I’m not sure what outside linebacker Nolan Smith was trying to accomplish, but his two rushes vs. tackle Darian Kinnard were less than inspiring. Hey, that’s what camp is for! Tackle Cameron Williams had a double whammy on one rep: He jumped early and tripped over his own feet — with assistance from defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Williams and fellow rookie tackle Myles Hinton are clearly projects.

Adoree’ glory

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson got more first-unit snaps than Kelee Ringo for the first time — at least by my estimation. I’m not sure if that represents a shift in the competition between the two, but Jackson has been more consistent thus far. He had a strong rep when he cut off a deep route by receiver A.J. Brown and Hurts’ pass sailed out of reach. Later on, Jackson broke up a McKee back shoulder pass to receiver Terrace Marshall. He dinged his hand but jogged off the field afterward.

Receiver Elijah Cooks caught a contested pass over Jackson during one-on-ones, but I appreciated the veteran corner’s positive reaction to his teammate’s grab. Iron sharpens iron or something like that. Quinyon Mitchell continued to switch sides at corner, suggesting he may travel with top receivers if necessary this season. He caught the first interception of camp on a Hurts pass to Brown that fluttered short of its intended target. Mitchell also broke up a throw to Brown, who — it should be noted — had grabs vs. the corner, too.

Back-to-back

When it comes to Campbell starting at linebacker, it’s only a matter of when. But Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is doing his best to delay the inevitable. He broke up a Hurts’ pass to receiver Ainias Smith from underneath. Campbell continued to get snaps with the first-team defense in dime personnel. He didn’t participate in pass rush one-on-ones, but he blitzed and sacked McKee in team drills. Booker had the initial pressure.

Backing up

Is there a competition for the No. 2 running back spot? Maybe. Or maybe Will Shipley and AJ Dillon split playing time behind Barkley. Either way, blitz pickup will factor into who gets on the field more on passing downs. Shipley had his struggles in his first camp and as a rookie. I asked running backs coach Jemal Singleton to assess his progress, and he offered up that Shipley didn’t fare well on Monday.

That said, the second-year running back has looked good with the ball in his hands. The same goes for Dillon, who got skinny through a hole for a nice gain up the middle. Undrafted rookie Montrell Robinson continued to pop as a runner. He had one nice tote with the third unit, which garnered him hand-slap recognition from Barkley and Hurts. Robinson got steamrolled by linebacker Lance Dixon on one blitz pickup, though.

Defensive highlights

Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson “sacked” McKee after getting by Kinnard. Davis rag-dolled Shipley to the ground and then helped him up. With Mukuba out, rookie cornerback Mac McWilliams was the sixth defensive back in dime personnel. That says something about where he stands on the depth chart. The 5-foot-10 McWilliams broke up a pass to 6-6 receiver Johnny Wilson on a corner fade into the end zone.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was credited with a sack, as was Antwaun Powell-Ryland when he beat Williams off the edge.

Offensive highlights

Hurts hooked up with tight end Dallas Goedert on a deep cross with cornerback Parry Nickerson trailing. Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord hit tight end Kylen Granson on a slant that was marked just short of the goal line. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reamed out offensive lineman Trevor Keegan after the play. He must have been flagged for holding because Sirianni said, “We’re now third-and-13 because of you!” Granson had a few other catches, but he dropped a dime from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the end zone.

In red-zone drills, Hurts waltzed in for a touchdown when man coverage forced him to use his legs. McKee connected with Wilson at the second level over McCollum. Wilson may struggle at times to get separation, but he’s a big target. Tight end Nick Muse snagged a Thompson-Robinson dart on a seam route.

Extra points

A quick programming note: The Eagles have two joint practices scheduled with the Browns on Aug. 13 and 14. … Practice resumes on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a closed walk-through.