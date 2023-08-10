Nick Sirianni is non-committal on Jalen Hurts and Eagles starters playing the preseason opener at Baltimore

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday declined to divulge whether or not he plans to play quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of his starters during the team’s upcoming preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sirianni deflected and remained coy while he handled multiple questions surrounding his game plan.

“We’re still figuring out,” Sirianni said. “I don’t have to make a decision quite yet on [playing time]. We’ll see. We talk through everything and we’re still talking through it.”

Around this time last year, Hurts started the preseason opener versus the New York Jets, although he appeared on just the opening drive. Hurts completed all six of his pass attempts for 80 yards and one touchdown with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. That single drive marked all the exhibition action Hurts would see.

In line with Sirianni’s approach, Hurts remained tight-lipped when asked if his thoughts about the preseason have evolved over the years.

“I like to play football,” Hurts said. “So any opportunity I get to do that, I want to take advantage of.”

Regardless of how much Hurts plays over the team’s upcoming three preseason games, the 25-year-old who signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million in the offseason acknowledged he’s still as coachable as anyone else on the roster.

During a recent practice, Sirianni became upset toward Hurts after he neglected to hand the football to an official at the end of a two-minute scenario. Sirianni’s overall teaching point in that moment essentially was time is of the essence; by handing the ball directly to a referee, Hurts would’ve kept precious seconds on the clock as the special teams-unit took the field for a field-goal attempt. Following the heated exchange between the coach and quarterback, Hurts executed push ups from the sideline as a form of accountability.

“As a leader, I know that I am — everybody is worthy of getting coached,” Hurts said about the interaction with Sirianni. “I can’t get on another guy for acting a certain type of way towards something and I’m not practicing what I’m preaching. We’re all here to learn and continue to grow.”

While Sirianni declined to discuss rep distribution, he also hinted that the team’s upcoming schedule may factor into his decision making. Following the preseason opener at Baltimore, the Eagles will retreat home and host the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts for joint practice sessions and exhibition games in consecutive weeks.

“Obviously, it’s more controlled here at practice,” Sirianni said. “Speaking [directly] of the quarterback, it’s obviously more controlled at practice — they’re wearing a red jersey and [defensive players] are told over and over again, ‘don’t get near the quarterback,’ how important that is. So, it’s more controlled there.

“But all you’re trying to do is make sure guys are ready to go in that first game. Sometimes you feel like they need to play in that first preseason game or second preseason game or third preseason game, and sometimes you don’t. It’s based off how practice goes.

“That’s why I am not ready to give that answer.”

