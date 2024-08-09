Sources: Eagles plan to play starters for a series vs. Ravens in preseason opener

The Eagles plan to play their starters for a series in Friday night’s preseason opener at the Ravens, team sources said.

They could play more depending upon how the series goes, both on offense and defense. There will also be some potential starters who could play more than others.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he had yet to make a decision on playing time as of Wednesday. The starters didn’t play in the preseason a year ago, but the Eagles had two sets of joint practices with other teams.

They have just one scheduled joint practice with the Patriots in Foxborough on Tuesday.

The last time Sirianni played his starters was two years ago in the preseason opener vs. the New York Jets. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the offense to a touchdown, but was hit late and out of bounds on a scramble earlier in his lone drive.

The Eagles have prioritized health in not playing their starters as much as other teams under Sirianni. He has said that joint practices offer enough of a simulation.

But the Eagles have two new coordinators implementing new schemes this season. Sirianni has also intensified practices this camp.

Weather could play a role in whether the coach follows through with playing his starters. The forecast calls for thunderstorms and potential tornadoes up the East Coast, including Baltimore.

But the rain is expected to taper off by the time the Eagles and Ravens kick off at 7:30 p.m.

