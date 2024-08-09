Eagles-Ravens preseason game: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule on the road against the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium, where you can expect to see little of Jalen Hurts and a lot of Kenny Pickett.

Nick Sirianni hasn’t made any announcement about how much his starters will play tonight — “We’ll see,” the Eagles head coach demurred — but if the past is any guide Hurts and newly-acquired running back Saquon Barkley won’t get many snaps during the Birds’ three preseasons games.

Advertisement

In three seasons under Sirianni, the starting offense has played a total of three series, and Hurts and most of the starters sat out for the entire preseason last year. So expect Pickett, the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick acquired by the Eagles during the offseason, to see plenty of paying time over the next few weeks.

Another thing fans can expect tonight is rain, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby move through the region.

One player who definitely won’t be suiting up is safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was held out of practice Wednesday for the second straight day with a shoulder injury.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles’ first preseason game:

» READ MORE: Eagles preseason kickoff: Players to watch Friday vs. the Ravens

What time is the Eagles preseason game today?

The Eagles first preseason game against the Ravens is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern locally on Cozi TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Why Cozi TV? NBC is airing the Paris Olympics, and NBC Sports Philadelphia is broadcasting Friday night’s Phillies game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which begins at 9:30 p.m.

Returning to the booth is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster in his 13th year calling Eagles preseason games. Back alongside Graham is former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who joined the booth in 2019 after Mike Mayock left to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Regionally, the preseason game will air on a number of local stations, including:

WPMT, Fox43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.) WWCP, Fox8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford, Pa.) CW Delmarva — 47.2 also on cable and satellite (Salisbury, Md.) WOLF, Fox56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, Pa.) WMAR, ABC 2 (Baltimore)

Friday night’s game will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to Merrill Reese begin what will be his 47th season calling Eagles games — the longest tenure in the NFL, which dates back to 1977.

Reese, who was recently awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, will once again be joined by former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin, who remains barred from Citizens Bank Park following an unwanted advance towards a female employee, will handle sideline reporting duties.

Tonights’ Eagles-Ravens preseason game will also air on the NFL Network, but not until 11 p.m.

Where can I stream tonight’s Eagles-Ravens preseason game?

Tonight’s game will be free to stream on both the Eagles app or on PhiladelphiaEagles.com if you live in either the Philadelphia or Baltimore TV market.

The game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC Sports Philadelphia+, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Most offer a free trial. You can also stream it on the NBC app, but a cable login is required.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

Live Eagles coverage

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Pregame coverage of Eagles-Ravens

Eagles Pregame Live or Eagles Postgame Live won’t air tonight. Instead, Eagles Preseason Kickoff — produced by NBC10 — will broadcast at 7 p.m. on both Cozi TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia+

NBC Sports Philadelphia will air a one-hour edition of Birds Huddle at 6 p.m., hosted by Ashlyn Sullivan, Amy Fadool and Barrett Brooks.

Eagles Preseason Final, featuring NBC10′s John Clark and Eagles announcer Mike Quick, will air following the game, featuring postgame press conferences and player interviews.

Pregame coverage of the Eagles’ first preseason game on 94.1 WIP begins at 6 p.m.

Eagles preseason schedule

Friday: First preseason game, Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m. (Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 94.1 WIP) Tuesday: Joint practice against the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. in Foxborough, Mass. Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)