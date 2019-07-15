Eagles will begin training camp on July 24, with their first practice taking place on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex. Just one practice will be open to the public, on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. For the first time, the Eagles are charging $10 for a ticket (which angered many fans and sports talkers) but all proceeds will go to autism research. As of Monday morning, tickets were still available to attend the open practice.