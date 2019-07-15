We’re still 24 days away from the Eagles first preseason game, but Ross Tucker is already trying to contain his excitement.
Tucker, a former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster, will be the new voice in the Eagles’ preseason booth, where he’ll call all four games on NBC10 alongside play-by-play announcer Scott Graham and analyst Dave Spadaro. Tucker is filling the spot vacated by Mike Mayock, who left the NFL Network in the offseason to become the general manager of the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders.
If Tucker’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he hosts the Eagles pre-game show on 94.1 WIP. He’s also no stranger to the broadcast booth, having called NFL games for Westwood One and college football games for NBC Sports, ESPNU, and the CBS Sports Network. Though his new job with NBC10 is just for the preseason, Tucker — a Wyomissing native and life-long Eagles fan — couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“When I was five or six, I dreamt about playing for the Eagles ... I never got a chance to play for them, but this is kind of the next best thing,” Tucker said. “I can do a million things nationally, but for my friends and family, all they really care about the Eagles related stuff I do."
Throughout his seven-year career, the Princeton grad experienced every aspect of preseason football, from competing for a starting position during the early games to fighting for a roster spot during the last. In fact, Tucker’s career ended in the preseason in 2007, when he suffered a neck injury that bruised his spinal cord while he was attempting to make the Washington Redskins’ roster.
“I asked the doctor, ‘What does that mean?’ And he said, ‘Well, if you’re asking me, it means you’re 28 and you went to Princeton, so you should get a real job now,'" Tucker said.
In addition to airing all four preseason Eagles games, NBC10 will also air two specials ahead of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos on Aug. 1 — the annual Eagles 2018 Year in Review at 7 p.m. and an Eagles season preview special at 7:30 p.m. It will also air a weekly pre- and post-game show around every preseason game hosted by John Clark.
You can also stream the game on the NBC Sports app, though it requires cable authentication. The games can also be streamed within the Philadelphia market using a number of different subscription services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, and Fubo TV.
TeleXitos, the multicast network for the Comcast-owned Telemundo62, will air all four Eagles preseason games in Spanish. Calling the Spanish games will be Bill Kulik and WIP host Rickie Ricardo (whose “¡No, señor! ¡No, señor!” call went viral last season during the playoffs).
Fans outside of the Philadelphia market can turn to the NFL Network to watch all four games, though only one — the fourth and final game against the New York Jets — will air live. To watch all four games live, you must subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which includes perks such as film breakdowns with Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski, and preseason game replays featuring “All-22” coaches’ film footage. It costs $99.99 per year, but there is a free 7-day trial.
You can also turn your dials to WIP, where fan favorites Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will once again call every Eagles preseason and regular season game. WIP host Howard Eskin also returns as the broadcast’s sideline reporter.
Eagles will begin training camp on July 24, with their first practice taking place on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex. Just one practice will be open to the public, on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. For the first time, the Eagles are charging $10 for a ticket (which angered many fans and sports talkers) but all proceeds will go to autism research. As of Monday morning, tickets were still available to attend the open practice.
Preseason Week One: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., on NBC10
NFL Network replay: Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m.
Preseason Week Two: Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., on NBC10
NFL Network replay: Friday, Aug. 16, 1 p.m.
Preseason Week Three: Baltimore Ravens at Eagles
Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., on NBC10
NFL Network replay: Friday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m.
Preseason Week Four: Eagles at New York Jets
Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., on NBC10 and NFL Network