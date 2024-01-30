Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay named Pro Bowlers

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, who were first alternates in the Pro Bowl voting, have been named to the NFC team, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Hurts replaces Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, while Slay is slated to be the substitute for 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. This will be Hurts’ second Pro Bowl and Slay’s sixth. The Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Fla., beginning with the skills competition on Thursday and culminating in the flag football championship game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will not participate in the Pro Bowl because of an injury. Brown, 26, did not play in the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants. The Detroit Lions announced that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be A.J. Brown’s replacement on the NFC roster.

In addition to Hurts and Slay, the Eagles have five other players slated to participate in the Pro Bowl, including running back D’Andre Swift, right tackle Lane Johnson, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, and edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Hurts, 25, wrapped up his third season as a starting quarterback, finishing the year with a 65.4% completion rate (352-of-538 passing for 3,858 yards) with 23 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 89.1 passer rating. He picked up 15 rushing touchdowns to set a single-season NFL record for a quarterback, breaking the previous high by former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton.

Slay, 33, played 12 games in his fourth season with the Eagles, missing five games due to injury. His longest inactive stretch spanned the final four games of the regular season while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The 11-year NFL veteran had two interceptions (second on the team), including a pick six in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Slay also had a team-high 14 pass breakups, 57 tackles, and one tackle for a loss.