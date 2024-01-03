Eagles earn six Pro Bowl selections

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl Games roster Wednesday night, with six Eagles earning the nod.

The team’s six selections are running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver A.J. Brown, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, and outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to be held on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Pro Bowl voting consisted of votes from fans, players, and coaches, with each group making up one-third of the vote.

Through 16 games, Swift and Brown already have registered career-high seasons. Swift, a first-time Pro Bowler, ranks fourth in the league with 1,049 rushing yards, while Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler, is third in the NFL with his 1,447 receiving yards.

Kelce has earned the Pro Bowl honor for the seventh time in his storied 13-year career. Dickerson is a two-time Pro Bowler, while it’s Pro Bowl No. 5 for Johnson.

Reddick, a Temple alumnus, has earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He leads the Eagles with 11 sacks. Reddick has registered double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons.

In addition to their six Pro Bowlers, the Eagles also have nine alternates: quarterback Jalen Hurts, tight end Dallas Goedert, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Cam Jurgens, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive end Josh Sweat, cornerback Darius Slay, punt returner Britain Covey, and kicker Jake Elliott.