Eagles propose NFL rules changes ahead of the league meetings

The Eagles have submitted two playing rules proposals, one bylaw proposal, and one resolution proposal ahead of the annual league meetings from March 24-27 in Orlando.

Those proposals will be discussed and voted on for approval by the league’s owners. The Eagles’ first playing rules proposal recommends that the league gets rid of the first-touch spot on scrimmage kicks after the receiving team possesses the ball. “First touching” occurs when a player on the team that is kicking touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage before it has been touched by a member of the receiving team.

According to the current rule, the receiving team has the option of possessing the ball at the spot of the first touch, even if it gains possession of the ball. According to the proposal, the Eagles are recommending the amendment for the sake of player safety.

The Eagles also are proposing a rule that allows a team to keep possession after scoring by substituting an offensive play of fourth and 20 from its own 20-yard line for an onside kickoff attempt. The proposed rule change stipulates that the scoring team can opt to maintain possession a maximum of two times during the game and that it must be trailing.

The Eagles proposed this rules change last year as well. Their reasoning for doing so is for “competitive equity and fan engagement,” according to the proposal.

Aside from their two playing rules proposals, the Eagles are joining forces with the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Commanders to recommend moving the trade deadline to the Tuesday after Week 10 games.

Currently, the trade deadline falls on the Tuesday following Week 8 games. This change would account for the 2021 expansion of the regular-season schedule to 17 games. The clubs also reasoned that the change would provide clubs with more roster options while also aligning the deadline closer with the other major sports leagues in the U.S.

The Eagles are also proposing a resolution that would require game clocks to show tenths of seconds for the last 60 seconds of each half. According to the proposal, this addition would give teams complete information about remaining time when making strategic considerations.

There are 12 proposals in total from clubs across the league. None of them mention the Tush Push, although NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said at the scouting combine that the competition committee would discuss the play with the owners so everyone can weigh in.

In order for any of the proposals to be adopted, 75% of the owners (24) must approve them at the league meeting.