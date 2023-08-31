Eagles work out three punters Thursday including a Penn State grad

The Eagles brought three punters in for workouts Thursday, including former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin.

Pat O’Donnell and Colby Wadman were the other two specialists vying for the Eagles punter job going into Week 1. The team cut Arryn Siposs, last year’s punter, on Tuesday before bringing him back on the practice squad. Gillikin, 25, spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints and averaged 46.4 yards per punt last year. He was released on Tuesday’s cut-down day and cleared waivers.

O’Donnell is a nine-year veteran who played for the Green Bay Packers last season after eight years with the Chicago Bears. He spent training camp with the Packers but was released on Tuesday as well. Wadman last appeared in game action in 2019 for the Denver Broncos but spent training camp with the Washington Commanders before getting cut.

The Eagles previously had Ty Zentner in camp to compete with Siposs but cut Zentner on Aug. 19. Siposs averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season but missed four games with an ankle injury and also had a costly shank in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl which resulted in a 65-yard punt return by Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney.

With 10 days until the season opener at the New England Patriots, the Eagles do not have a punter on the active 53-man roster.