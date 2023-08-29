Here’s the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster — and the players they cut to get there

The Eagles managed to whittle down their roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. Originally at 90 players during training camp, the Eagles are now down to the same number of players they’ll carry into the regular season, which opens on Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.

Here’s the initial roster for the Birds — which will likely change between now and the start of the season — based on the moves the team officially announced Tuesday afternoon (more on those below).

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

Wide receiver (4)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

Tight end (4)

Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam

Offensive lineman (9)

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson

Defensive tackle (7)

Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo

Defensive end/outside linebacker (6)

Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson

Inside linebacker (3)

Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss

Cornerback (7)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans

Special teams (2)

Jake Elliott (kicker), Rick Lovato (long snapper)

Who did the Eagles cut?

In addition to a handful of cuts made over the weekend, the Eagles announced the players they released to get down to the league-mandated 53-man roster prior to today’s deadline. Here they are in alphabetical order:

WR Devon Allen LB Quinton Bell QB Ian Book RB Kennedy Brooks DT Robert Cooper WR Britain Covey CB Mekhi Garner G Julian Good-Jones WR Jadon Haselwood DE Tarron Jackson TE Tyree Jackson LB Kyron Johnson WR Johnny King LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams S Tristin McCollum LB Nicholas Morrow WR Joseph Ngata DE Janarius Robinson G Tyrese Robinson TE Brady Russell DT Olive Sagapolu DT Caleb Sanders CB Josiah Scott G Josh Sills P Arryn Siposs WR Freddie Swain LB Ben VanSumeren S K’Von Wallace WR Greg Ward DT Marvin Wilson RB Trey Sermon (Waived/injured) WR Tyrie Cleveland (Reserve/Injured with an injury settlement)

It’s worth noting that in his press conference following the deadline, general manager Howie Roseman said he hoped to bring some of these players back, especially on the practice squad. But a player like punter Siposs, who was a surprise cut on Tuesday, could be back on the active roster if the team doesn’t find a better option out there, Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane reported.

Who did the Eagles trade for?

In addition to cutting the players listed above, the Eagles also added to their roster by trading a sixth-round draft pick for Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. All it cost Roseman was a pick swap in 2025 (a sixth-rounder for a seventh-rounder).

Okwuegbunam, who tore his ACL in his rookie season, was a fourth-round pick for the Broncos in 2020, but has played a limited role in Denver since his injury. Here’s more from Inquirer beat writer Olivia Reiner:

The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder played eight games last season (10 receptions, 95 yards, one touchdown), taking 35% of the offensive snaps. Over the course of his three seasons in the NFL, the Springfield, Ill. native who played his college ball at Missouri has played in a total of 26 games. He has 54 receptions, 546 yards, and four touchdowns. Olivia Reiner

