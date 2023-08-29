Here’s the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster — and the players they cut to get there
Howie Roseman made a few surprise moves on cutdown day.
The Eagles managed to whittle down their roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. Originally at 90 players during training camp, the Eagles are now down to the same number of players they’ll carry into the regular season, which opens on Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.
Here’s the initial roster for the Birds — which will likely change between now and the start of the season — based on the moves the team officially announced Tuesday afternoon (more on those below).
Quarterback (3)
Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
Running back (4)
D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott
Wide receiver (4)
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus
Tight end (4)
Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam
Offensive lineman (9)
Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson
Defensive tackle (7)
Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo
Defensive end/outside linebacker (6)
Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson
Inside linebacker (3)
Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss
Cornerback (7)
Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks
Safety (4)
Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans
Special teams (2)
Jake Elliott (kicker), Rick Lovato (long snapper)
Who did the Eagles cut?
In addition to a handful of cuts made over the weekend, the Eagles announced the players they released to get down to the league-mandated 53-man roster prior to today’s deadline. Here they are in alphabetical order:
WR Devon Allen
LB Quinton Bell
QB Ian Book
RB Kennedy Brooks
DT Robert Cooper
WR Britain Covey
CB Mekhi Garner
G Julian Good-Jones
WR Jadon Haselwood
DE Tarron Jackson
TE Tyree Jackson
LB Kyron Johnson
WR Johnny King
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
S Tristin McCollum
LB Nicholas Morrow
WR Joseph Ngata
DE Janarius Robinson
G Tyrese Robinson
TE Brady Russell
DT Olive Sagapolu
DT Caleb Sanders
CB Josiah Scott
G Josh Sills
P Arryn Siposs
WR Freddie Swain
LB Ben VanSumeren
S K’Von Wallace
WR Greg Ward
DT Marvin Wilson
RB Trey Sermon (Waived/injured)
WR Tyrie Cleveland (Reserve/Injured with an injury settlement)
It’s worth noting that in his press conference following the deadline, general manager Howie Roseman said he hoped to bring some of these players back, especially on the practice squad. But a player like punter Siposs, who was a surprise cut on Tuesday, could be back on the active roster if the team doesn’t find a better option out there, Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane reported.
Who did the Eagles trade for?
In addition to cutting the players listed above, the Eagles also added to their roster by trading a sixth-round draft pick for Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. All it cost Roseman was a pick swap in 2025 (a sixth-rounder for a seventh-rounder).
Okwuegbunam, who tore his ACL in his rookie season, was a fourth-round pick for the Broncos in 2020, but has played a limited role in Denver since his injury. Here’s more from Inquirer beat writer Olivia Reiner:
