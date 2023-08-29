Eagles release punter Arryn Siposs as they consider a possible replacement

The Eagles are on the market for a new punter.

The team released punter Arryn Siposs ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players, according to an NFL source confirming Derrick Gunn’s report. The Eagles also released undrafted rookie punter Ty Zentner last week and will now search the waiver wire and pool of free agents to find a replacement.

Siposs spent most of the last two years handling punting and holding duties for the Eagles with mixed results. The Australia native out of Auburn struggled with consistency as each of the last two seasons waned on and the weather shifted. He had untimely shanks in the playoffs both years and a wayward punt against the Chiefs in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss contributed to a pivotal return from Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney.

Siposs missed four games with an ankle injury last season, giving way to veteran punter Brett Kern, but Kern’s troubles in the spot facilitated Siposs’ return in the postseason.

Both Siposs and Zentner had uninspiring moments during training camp, leaving the Eagles with no solid option at punter going into cutdown day. They could claim a punter on the waiver wire before the 4 p.m. deadline to set their initial 53-man roster or use the vacant punter spot to bolster another position before eventually adding a freeagentbefore Week 1.

Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane contributed to this report.