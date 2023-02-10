Eagles punter Brett Kern is prepared for anything — including not playing in the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Whether he plays or not, Eagles punter Brett Kern is staying composed ahead of potentially his first Super Bowl appearance.

“I’m prepared to play,” Kern told The Inquirer on Thursday. “But Arryn [Siposs] has been working his butt off. I’ve just been encouraging him along the way. He’s really been working hard in the training room, in the weight room, and getting back at it.”

Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Eagles after Siposs suffered an ankle injury in the Week 14 win over the New York Giants. But the team opened the 21-day practice window for Siposs on Feb. 2, which means he could reclaim his job Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

» READ MORE: Rich Gannon reminisces on the Philly Vermeil era that changed the fan culture of the Eagles

“We’ll see about Arryn, you guys can talk to the Philly media guys,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “They’ll let you know; I don’t give that much information there.”

While they’re still working through whether Siposs will play, the 30-year-old has participated in practice, according to Thursday’s pool report.

Advertisement

Siposs tore his deltoid ligament and suffered a high ankle sprain but didn’t need surgery. The second-year Eagle missed the final four games of the regular season and first two playoff games but told reporters in January that he was hopeful to return for the playoffs.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Grant Calcaterra is at the Super Bowl in Arizona, where he once trained to be an EMT

In the meantime, the Eagles signed 15-year veteran Kern to fill in for Siposs, who has averaged 45.6 gross yards this season and also handles holding duties.

Kern was released by the Tennessee Titans after 13 seasons in August. When he got the call from Philadelphia, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I was just coming home from church with my family,” Kern said. “Each week, I was just staying prepared, staying in rhythm that I felt like was as close as possible to if I was with a team. I was excited. I knew most of the coaches on the staff already.”

» READ MORE: The Jason Kelce brand has limitless opportunities post-Eagles, but it makes retirement ‘very daunting’

Kern is making his fifth postseason appearance and averaging 44.1 gross yards and 39.3 net yards. His first taste of the playoffs came in Year 10, when he was with the Titans.

“I got some playoff experience after that,” Kern, 36, said. “Came close in 2019, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game, but to finally be here in Year 15 and be able to be a part of the Super Bowl — it’s really special.”

If the team decides to play Siposs, Kern said he’s thankful to have made an impact for the NFC champion.

“Whoever it is, if it’s me or if it’s Arryn, we’re both ready to roll,” Siposs said. “Obviously, it’s up to Coach and Howie [Roseman] to make the decision they want to make, but I’m prepared. … If it is me, I’m going to go out there and do the best I can to help this team win.”