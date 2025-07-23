Eagles Practice Observations: Jihaad Campbell move-up; Cooper DeJean slotted to safety; inside the depth chart

The Eagles held their first practice of training camp for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. Here are my observations from Day 1:

Roll call

The Eagles entered camp relatively healthy — at least much healthier than they were seven years ago coming off a Super Bowl victory. Nakobe Dean was the only player placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. The fourth-year linebacker, who tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in January, can come off PUP at any time during camp, but it’s likely he’s not ready by the season opener on Sept. 4.

There were only two other players sidelined: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and guard Kenyon Green (knee). Neither injury is considered serious, although Carter didn’t participate in the final spring workout a month ago. The best injury news of the day: top pick Jihaad Campbell participated in practice after missing all of spring following predraft shoulder surgery. The rookie linebacker was limited — as was center Cam Jurgens after offseason back surgery — but he did far more than expected. In early June, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Campbell wouldn’t be fully cleared until August. That may still hold. The Eagles won’t practice in full pads until next week. But Campbell’s presence was a good sign.

Depth perception

Wednesday’s practice offered a first near-full look of the Eagles’ depth chart, which will be fluid throughout camp, especially at open positions and further down the list. There was plenty of rotating on the first day, but here’s my best stab of how the units stack up (with rookies in bold, new players in italics):

Advertisement

Offense

Position First Second Third Fourth Position LT First Jordan Mailata Second Kendall Lamm Third Myles Hinton Fourth Position LG First Landon Dickerson Second Trevor Keegan / Brett Toth Third Kenyon Green / Laekin Vakalahi Fourth Position C First Cam Jurgens Second Drew Kendall / Brett Toth Third Trevor Keegan Fourth Position RG First Tyler Steen Second Matt Pryor Third Hollin Pierce Fourth Position RT First Lane Johnson Second Darian Kinnard Third Cameron Williams Fourth Position TE First Dallas Goedert Second Grant Calcaterra Third Harrison Bryant / Kylen Granson / E.J. Jenkins Fourth Cameron Latu / Nick Muse Position WR First A.J. Brown Second Johnny Wilson Third Danny Gray Fourth Darius Cooper Position WR First DeVonta Smith Second Ainias Smith Third Elijah Cooks Fourth Giles Jackson Position WR First Jahan Dotson Second Terrace Marshall Third Taylor Morin Fourth Avery Williams Position QB First Jalen Hurts Second Tanner McKee Third Kyle McCord / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Fourth Position RB First Saquon Barkley Second Will Shipley Third A.J. Dillon / Ben VanSumeren (fullback) Fourth Montrell Johnson / ShunDerrick Powell / Kellan Robinson

A few notes: Brett Toth took first team repetitions at center when Jurgens was rested. Kendall will likely end up the backup, but the Eagles probably don’t want to rush the rookie. Trevor Keegan’s first snaps were taken at center, and unless I’m mistaken, it was the first time we saw him at the position since he was drafted over a year ago. Guard is still his primary position, but cross-training him makes sense.

Defense

Position First Second Third Fourth Position EDGE First Nolan Smith Second Josh Uche Third Antwaun Powell-Ryland Fourth Ochuan Mathis Position DT First Jalen Carter Second Thomas Booker Third Gabe Hall Fourth Byron Young Position DT First Jordan Davis Second Moro Ojomo Third Ty Robinson Fourth Jacob Sykes / Joe Evans Position EDGE First Jalyx Hunt Second Azeez Ojulari Third Patrick Robinson Fourth Ogbo Okoronkwo Position LB First Zack Baun Second Nakobe Dean (PUP) Third Dallas Gant Fourth Position LB First Jeremiah Trotter / Jihad Campbell Second Smael Mondon Third Lance Dixon Fourth Position CB First Quinyon Mitchell Second Eli Ricks Third Fourth Position CB First Kelee Ringo / Adoree’ Jackson Second Mac McWilliams Third Tariq Castro-Fields Fourth B.J. Mayes Position CB First Cooper DeJean Second Mac McWilliams Third Parry Nickerson Fourth A.J. Woods Position S First Reed Blankenship Second Tristin McCollum Third André Sam Fourth Brandon Johnson Position S First Sydney Brown / Andrew Mukuba Second Lewis Cine Third Maxen Hook Fourth

Notes: Jordan Davis was the starting nose tackle in the “base” 5-man front. Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker were the 4i-technique defensive tackles alongside Davis with Carter out. Cooper DeJean started at safety in base. It’s early, but Fangio seems intent on keeping him there rather than at outside cornerback to get him on the field for every down.

Camp battles

There are four starting positions up for grabs — three of them on defense. Let’s start on that side of the ball and at safety. Assuming DeJean sticks at safety in base, the spot opposite Reed Blankenship in nickel is between Sydney Brown and rookie Andrew Mukuba. Brown was first up with the ones on Wednesday, but Mukuba was given his share of first-team reps, as well. Neither stood out — good or bad — but safety can be a tough position to assess without the benefit of replay. Fangio is likely to carry the competition deep into camp.

At the outside cornerback position opposite Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo took the majority of reps. Adoree’ Jackson’s first-unit snaps mostly came during 7 on 7s. It’s seemingly Ringo’s job to lose, but it’s not like he has a stranglehold. During 7 on 7s, backup quarterback Tanner McKee hit receiver Terrace Marshall downfield with Ringo in coverage. Ringo was able to get eyes on the ball, but it sailed over his head for a long completion.

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. has consistently been at the off-ball linebacker spot next to Zack Baun since the spring. While Dean’s injury helped bump him up the depth chart heading into his second season, Campbell’s early return could drop Trotter back into a reserve role. The rookie has a lot to learn, but starting is inevitable. And if Fangio and Co. think he’s ready by Week 1, Baun will likely move to the MIKE spot to make room for Campbell at WIL.

Camp Campbell

Wednesday’s workout offered our first glimpse of Campbell in the NFL. It was only one practice, but he at least looked the part. You could see some of the explosiveness that compelled the Eagles to draft him in the first round. One play stood out: Campbell dropped into coverage and picked up receiver Danny Gray on a short crosser. The linebacker undercut the route and Gray couldn’t hang onto McKee’s pass. A team period later, Campbell touch tackled tight end E.J. Jenkins after a short completion.

The Eagles have Campbell working with the inside linebackers, but he also has outside capabilities and could play on the edge in various scenarios. That day could come sooner rather than later, especially if he starts the season in a situational role. I spotted him getting some post-practice work in with outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn.

Guarding light

The Eagles return 10 of 11 starters on offense, which isn’t the norm for a team coming off a championship. No slight to right guards everywhere, but if there’s a starting position the Eagles could most afford to lose it’s there. Mekhi Becton had a good first season at the new position in 2024, but playing in between right tackle Lane Johnson and Jurgens certainly had its benefits.

It’s likely Tyler Steen’s time. He couldn’t nail down the job last year, and has only three career starts in his first two seasons, but the Eagles seem intent on giving him first crack. He’s taken all the snaps at right guard since the start of the offseason. Steen looks stronger. I like how he took on a few Davis bull rushes during team drills. But practices in pads and during joint workouts will give a better indication of his readiness. Veteran and former Eagle Matt Pryor was added as insurance. And maybe Green pushes Steen when healthy. The clock starts now.

Ho-hum Hurts to Brown

No surprise here: the best pass offense moments came on two Jalen Hurts throws to receiver A.J. Brown. The first came when Brown and Mitchell got into a hand fight down the right sideline. Both players were aggressive but the former came out the victor: Brown caught the pass and Mitchell was flagged for pass interference. On the second play, Brown went up and snatched a back shoulder pass over Ringo. Hurts’ toss was perfect, but Brown still needed strong hands to secure the ball.

After practice, I asked Brown for his motivation after accomplishing so much in his first six seasons. “I truly feel like I’m the best in the league, and I want to put a stamp on it,” he said after a long pause. “So I’m definitely motivated. But also, I have to put the team first. That’s what I do, honestly. I could go into it deeper, but I think that’s what I’m focused on: Being the best version of myself, and proving each and every day I am the best.”

No argument here.

Running to stand still

Running back Saquon Barkley got his share of work on the ground and peeled off a couple of would-be long runs. Will Shipley appeared shot out of a cannon on a few carries. The second-year tailback projects as the departed Kenny Gainwell’s replacement behind Barkley, but he has to prove he can handle blitz pickup duties on a consistent basis.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was maybe Hurts’ second favorite target, to no great surprise. DeJean was around the ball all day. Brown said he had a new nickname for him: “All-Pro Coop.”

Deep cuts

Andre’ Sam broke up a Dorian Thompson-Robinson pass to receiver Avery Williams. Thompson-Robinson had an errant throw that was nearly intercepted. Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord was first up with the third-unit offense, but he split snaps with Thompson-Robinson. I continue to be impressed with McCord’s poise in the pocket and how quick the ball comes out of his hand.

Receiver Johnny Wilson caught a low pass from McKee. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields broke up a McCord flick to Gray. Fullback Ben VanSumeren got running back reps and a carry. Rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson did well to shed a block and two hand-touch running back Montrell Johnson. Castro-Field was later flagged for DPI. Rookie corner Mac McWilliams had some nice moments in coverage and as a run defender, but he got rag-dolled to the ground by receiver Elijah Cooks.

Extra points

Ainias Smith was first up during punt return drills. He was followed by, in order: receiver Giles Jackson, receiver Taylor Morin, and DeJean. The Eagles probably want to see Smith win the job in his second season, so that DeJean gets a breather when not on defense. But we’ll see how that goes. … Former Eagles great Jason Kelce attended practice and mostly hung out with the O-line. He stills chats up Jurgens, but Kendall could benefit most from his presence. … Camp resumes on Thursday. There will be a closed walkthrough on Friday.