Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, a Senior Bowl practice standout, has a common thread to Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

MOBILE, Ala. — Quinyon Mitchell wants to meet Darius Slay, and he just might have the connections to do it.

The Toledo cornerback prospect, fresh off boosting his draft stock during Senior Bowl practices, said he has long admired the Eagles veteran. Mitchell played mostly off the line of scrimmage in man coverage in college, leading to him studying Slay’s tape doing just that over his 11-year career to pick up cues.

“Man, next year’s going to be Year 11,” Mitchell said after Tuesday’s practice, as Slay just finished his 11th season. “He’s been playing at a high level for a long time. ... I want to meet him.”

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has been a standout against elevated competition and has also showcased versatility to play different coverages from both the outside and slot cornerback spots. The Eagles could use an infusion of youth in the secondary, making Mitchell a possibility who has some common threads with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni through the Toledo staff.

Both Toledo head coach Jason Candle and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres played at Mount Union and are close with Sirianni, who was a wide receiver at the Division III school and got his start in coaching there. Candle was Sirianni’s college roommate and Kehres the son of Mount Union legend Larry Kehres, Sirianni’s former coach and one of his most influential mentors.

When Sirianni asks his old roommate about his star player, what will Candle say?

“He’s a dominant competitor first and foremost,” Candle said in a phone interview. “He’s a guy that will always try to raise the standard for himself. He’s a guy that always levels up with the man that he sees in the mirror, it’s never about anybody else, it’s all about the standard he set for himself. And that’s just the way he carries himself.”

Mitchell hasn’t met Sirianni, but he has heard stories from Candle and Vince Kehres about the group of young coaches, which also included Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, trying to one-up each other however possible during their shared time at Mount Union in the early 2000s.

“We were always competing in whatever we got ourselves into,” Candle said. “Whether that was summer league basketball, going on the golf course, or at practice coaching our own guys when we were young assistant coaches.”

At least back then, Sirianni’s golf game was far from the envy of the group.

“Probably not as good as he would describe,” Candle said. “I’d put it that way.”

Sirianni’s connections aside, Mitchell’s play during the early portion of the week’s practices will give the team something to think about. He said met with Eagles representatives, although it’s important to point out most of the top Senior Bowl prospects meet with nearly every team.

A three-year starter with Toledo, Mitchell departs as the school’s all-time leader in pass breakups with 46. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback in the NCAA last year and tied for third in the nation with 14 PBUs. Mitchell also had five interceptions as a junior and six over the course of his career, taking two back for touchdowns.

Both Mitchell and Candle said the star corner had some autonomy to mix up his alignment between press and off coverage at Toledo, but the end result was him staying in off coverage most of the time. It’s one of the few lingering questions facing Mitchell considering the high-level production he had throughout college, with level of competition being the other significant one.

With the NCAA now permitting players to transfer without losing eligibility and a higher percentage of draft prospects having played for multiple schools by the time they declare, Mitchell can feel like a rarity by not jumping to a bigger program. The Florida native was a three-star recruit and didn’t get many offers outside of Toledo, something that developed a loyalty to the school and the coaching staff throughout his career.

“Sometimes relationships are bigger than other stuff, money, and stuff like that,” Mitchell said when asked why he stayed at Toledo. “Just my relationships with the coaches and support staff, I guess.”

The level of competition may work against Mitchell, though, especially in the Eagles’ eyes. General manager Howie Roseman hasn’t used a first- or second-round pick on a player from a non-Power 5 school since Dallas Goedert six years ago. In each of the last two drafts, the Eagles have taken exclusively Power 5 players as well.

Mitchell did what he could to quiet those concerns with his performance the last few days. He played more press-man coverage and has even gotten reps in the slot without much trouble. He has been matched up with a handful of receivers from bigger schools, most notably getting quality coverage reps against Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson.

“Slot, safety, outside, D-line, linebacker, anywhere you put me, I’m going to work,” Mitchell said.

“I can do everything. In college, I played a lot of off. Today, in man, it was pretty much [all] press-man.”

As someone who has seen Mitchell play different techniques in practice, Candle said he wasn’t surprised when he watched the film back of his former player sticking with receivers in press-man at Hancock Whitney Stadium the last few days.

“The postseason all-star games are a platform to compete against the best,” Candle said. “Whether you’re playing at Georgia or Ohio State or not ... it’s the great equalizer to see everybody at the same place. All the scouts are able to see these guys compete against the best of the best.”

“He’s proven to me throughout his time here that there isn’t anything that that guy can’t do when it comes to his ability to cover,” Candle added. “And there’s nothing that guy can’t do when it comes to his ability to compete.”