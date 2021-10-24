Eagles running back Boston Scott hasn’t gotten much playing time this season, but scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:38 left on Sunday to cut the Raiders lead to 30-14.

Starting running back Miles Sanders left the game with an ankle injury, enabling Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to get more carries.

Dallas Goedert had a 25-yard catch on the drive, and Jalen Hurts had a 16-yard run. Then three straight carries for Scott got the Eagles into the end zone.

