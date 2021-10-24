The Eagles struck first against the Raiders, marching methodically down the field to score on their opening drive with Kenneth Gainwell coming out of the backfield for the touchdown reception.

Jalen Hurts’ 13-yard touchdown pass capped the eight-play, 67-yard drive. The Eagles mixed in running plays, and the big play in the drive was tight end Dallas Goedert’s 24-yard catch to the Raiders 30-yard line.

