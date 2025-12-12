Eagles vs. Raiders Week 15 predictions roundup: Will the Birds end their three-game skid?

The Eagles’ season has taken a drastic turn in a matter of weeks. The Birds are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night.

However, a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders may be the perfect remedy to the skid.

Advertisement

The Raiders (2-11) have not won a game in two months and are on a seven-game losing streak. The Eagles enter Sunday’s game as 11½-point favorites.

» READ MORE: Eagles still big favorites vs. Raiders; plus, Week 15 odds for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more

Here’s who the experts are picking in Sunday’s game.

Inquirer predictions

First, let’s begin with what our writers are thinking about the game. Here’s a look at Olivia Reiner’s prediction …

This is a game the Eagles should win, even in the offense’s current state of disarray. But don’t expect it to be a blowout. It’s going to be cold and windy at the Linc (remember how the Eagles fared in those conditions against the Bears?), so it seems unlikely that this game is going to be high-scoring if the weather gets ugly. Prediction: Eagles 20, Raiders 13 Olivia Reiner

To read more of Reiner’s prediction and see what our other writers think the outcome will be, click here.

National media predictions

This is how the national media thinks Sunday’s matchup will go …

ESPN: All 11 panelists think the Birds get back on track with a win. CBS Sports: All seven panelists are picking an Eagles win to win straight up. Pro Football Talk: Matt Simms and Mike Florio are picking the Eagles to win. USA Today: All six panelists have the Eagles winning Sunday. Bleacher Report: Six of the seven experts have the Eagles winning. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer predicts a 38-17 Eagles win to cover the spread.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Raiders predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 15

Local media predictions:

Here’s what the local media thinks of the game ...