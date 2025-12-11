Eagles still big favorites vs. Raiders; plus, Week 15 odds for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more

Following their third consecutive loss, the Eagles (8-5) return home to face the Raiders (2-11). The matchup will be Philadelphia’s first 1 p.m start since October 26th.

The Birds are looking for a bounceback performance from Jalen Hurts and the offense. On Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hurts threw four interceptions. Over the last five games, the Eagles have averaged just over 16 points, down from the 26 they averaged during the season’s first eight games. The Raiders rank 24th in points allowed per game (25.5 points).

Advertisement

The Birds are a double-digit favorite in Sunday’s game, and will likely not have to face Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury last week. If the 35 year old is unable to play, former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett would likely get the start.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Raiders in Week 15: Here are the numbers that matter

Here’s a look at the updated player props and game odds for the Sunday’s matchup.

Eagles vs Raiders odds

The Eagles opened as 11½ point favorites, and even with Smith unlikely to suit up on Sunday, the spread has remained the same.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -11.5 (-115) Raiders +11.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-950) Raiders (+640) Total: Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -11.5 (-110) Raiders +11.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (-675) Raiders (+490) Total: Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)

Passing yards props

Hurts has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his last three games. The Birds quarterback’s passing line is set just above that number for Sunday’s game.

Pickett, on the other hand, has not yet started a game this season. Pickett’s last start was for the Eagles last year. In that game, the Eagles dominated the Cowboys 41-7, though Pickett only threw for 143 passing yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Kenny Pickett Over 186.5 (-114) Under 186.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 203.5 (-114) Under 203.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Kenny Pickett Over 185.5 (-111) Under Under 185.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts Over 202.5 (-113) Under Under 202.5 (-111)

Passing touchdowns

During the Eagles’ last five games, Hurts has only thrown four total touchdowns. Last season, Pickett threw a touchdown pass in each of the two games he played the majority of.

FanDuel

Over Under Kenny Pickett Over 0.5 (-138) Under 0.5 (+104) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+124) Under 1.5 (-166)

DraftKings

Over Under Kenny Pickett Over 0.5 (-148) Under 0.5 (+114) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+119) Under 1.5 (-152)

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley had one of his strongest games against the Chargers. He rushed for 122 yards, including a 52-yard score to put the Eagles ahead at the start of the fourth quarter. Barkley had averaged just 55 rushing yards in the Birds’ four previous games.

» READ MORE: Jake Elliott’s missed field goal proved critical, but the Eagles’ end-of-half conservatism has been a trend

On the other side, Ashton Jeanty has struggled recently. The sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft ran for just 30 yards last week. Jeanty has averaged under 2.5 yards per carry over his last four games, and hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since Nov. 6.

Only DraftKings has posted rushing props for the Eagles due to the Raiders’ uncertain quarterback status.

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 28.5 (-114) Under 28.5 (-110) Saquon Barkley Over 80.5 (-111) Under 80.5 (-113)

Receiving yards props

A.J. Brown recorded his third straight 100-yard game on Monday. Dallas Goedert also recorded eight catches for 78 yards, his most yards in a game since Oct. 26.

For the Raiders, tight end Brock Bowers has led the way with 619 receiving yards, despite missing three games.

Just like the rushing props, only DraftKings has receiving props listed for Eagles players.

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 64.5 (-110) Under 64.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 54.5 (-111) Under 54.5 (-113) Jahan Dotson Over 9.5 (-109) Under 9.5 (-115) Dallas Goedert Over 33.5 (-109) Under 33.5 (-115) Saquon Barkley Over 13.5 (-110) Under 13.5 (-114)

Touchdown scorers

Barkley was the only Eagle to find the end zone against the Chargers on Monday. In the three weeks prior, Hurts and Brown were the only touchdown scorers.

For the Raiders, Bowers has caught three touchdowns in the last two games.

FanDuel:

Anytime TD Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -125 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -115 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +155 Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD +175 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +210 Brock Bowers Anytime TD +220 Dallas Godert Anytime TD +270 Tre Tucker Anytime TD +500 Eagles Defense Anytime TD +650 Jack Bech Anytime TD +700 Raiders Defense Anytime TD +1600 Kenny Pickett Anytime TD +1700

DraftKings