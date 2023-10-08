After Dallas Goedert stayed patient, the Eagles fed their tight end often in a win against the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Roughly two hours before the Eagles and Rams squared off in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday, Dallas Goedert emerged from the visitors tunnel to partake in pregame warmups.

Before he started his routine, Goedert walked slowly across the entire field and basked in his surroundings. Along his path, he was greeted by Eagles fans who invaded the lower bowl at SoFi Stadium. Some of them, according to Goedert, clamored for a big performance from the Eagles tight end, who had just 88 receiving yards over four games.

“It was early, but the place was electric,” Goedert said. “They wanted something special.”

As he proceeded to get loose and lock in for Sunday’s game, Goedert acknowledged those fans with a subtle smile and head nod. After kickoff, Goedert would soon back it up with a breakout performance.

Advertisement

Goedert was targeted early by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who delivered him four completions on the opening drive that was capped by his 6-yard touchdown reception. Goedert’s score provided momentum to the Eagles, who claimed a 23-14 victory, while Goedert more than doubled his season receiving total with his eight catches and 117 receiving yards.

“Dallas set the tone for the offense early, running over people,” said wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had a game-high 127 receiving yards. “When a guy catches the ball and does stuff after the catch, he set the tone for everybody. It’s different when you make a catch and go down. But when somebody is breaking tackles and imposing their will, it gives us momentum and we say, ‘let’s go follow him.’”

After he appeared to be a forgotten piece in the Eagles offense through the first month of the regular season, Goedert was revived in a huge way. Hurts found him on an assortment of looks — zone beaters, smoke screens, wheel routes. On almost anything that was called, Goedert delivered. He was particularly vital in the open field, where he was able to rumble and throw out stiff arms with his physical 6-foot-5 frame.

“I was able to catch and run early on – that’s what I love, I love catching the ball with space,” Goedert said. “I love being able to impose my will against smaller [defensive backs].”

Asked how he maintained his patience through the first month of the season, Goedert replied: “For me, truthfully, it’s a blessing to be able to play this game each and every week. I’m going to do whatever is asked of me. I’m just really thankful that I get to be out there. Going into Year 6 — not a lot of people make it this far. I don’t take a single play for granted, and I love every second of it.”

Despite his slow start to the season, coach Nick Sirianni said Goedert still affected outcomes, primarily with his ability as a run blocker. The Eagles maintained their perfect record, but it’s fair to argue they neglected a formidable weapon in Goedert, who since 2021, ranks fifth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (1,737) and first in average yards after the catch (6.7).

Fellow tight end Jack Stoll insisted Goedert’s mentality never wavered.

“It’s awesome seeing [Goedert] do that,” Stoll said. “He’s one of the biggest team players you’ll see out there. A lot of people I think would’ve gone out there and be upset with the lack of targets and yards he had, especially with a player of his caliber.”

With a limited target share, Sirianni has repeated the Eagles always will prioritize Brown, Goedert, and DeVonta Smith in the pass game. On Sunday, it was Brown and Goedert who shined and paced the offense, while Smith had just one catch for 6 yards.

Yet, the Eagles improved to 5-0, and Goedert offered a reminder to many that he’s still considered elite in his dynamic role.

“For me, it’s about winning with this team,” he said. “We don’t really care who makes the play, somebody just has to make it. So I’m going to try to keep winning my one-on-ones and then anytime I get an opportunity, I’m going to do whatever I can to move the ball at all times.”