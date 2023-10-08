Skip to content
Eagles feed Dallas Goedert to take an early lead vs. Rams

Goedert's TD capped off a drive in which the tight end caught four passes for 45 yards.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches a first quarter touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast (center) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches a first quarter touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast (center) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
The Eagles opened the scoring Sunday afternoon with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, taking a 7-0 lead on their opening drive against the Rams. The Eagles went 75 yards on 12 plays for the score.

After starting the year slowly, Goedert was featured on the drive, catching all four targets for 45 yards, including a long of 19. Hurts was 6 of 7 on the series for 57 yards.