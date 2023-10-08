Eagles feed Dallas Goedert to take an early lead vs. Rams

The Eagles opened the scoring Sunday afternoon with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, taking a 7-0 lead on their opening drive against the Rams. The Eagles went 75 yards on 12 plays for the score.

After starting the year slowly, Goedert was featured on the drive, catching all four targets for 45 yards, including a long of 19. Hurts was 6 of 7 on the series for 57 yards.