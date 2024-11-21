Containing Jalen Hurts, stopping a ‘disruptive’ defense, and more of what the Rams are saying about the Eagles

McVay on Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland: “One of the great coaches in this league. There’s an understanding of leverage, angles, get-off, a rapport that’s been established, and they’ve been doing it for a long time.”

“Their front is really disruptive,” Stafford told reporters . “They play physical, fast, aggressive, and they play that way from the front line to the back seven. It starts with those guys that bring it to life. Obviously, I’m familiar with the scheme, and a lot of the players, I’ve played against them or watched them from afar. But it’s impressive what you see on tape, they do a really nice job of disguising their looks and giving you a bunch of things to look at.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is familiar with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme from years of playing against his teams. In last year’s game against the Rams, albeit with a different coordinator running a similar system, the Eagles defense shut out Los Angeles over the final 30 minutes en route to a 23-14 win. This year, the Rams expect a similar challenge.

“One of the great coaches in this league,” McVay said of Stoutland. “There’s an understanding of leverage, angles, get-off, a rapport that’s been established, and they’ve been doing it for a long time. And then, obviously, Jalen has a great feel for being able to ride that wave, if you will.”

McVay shouted out offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s success developing the unit, which has found success even after losing its anchor in Jason Kelce , including with their signature play, the Tush Push.

“He’s been outstanding and I think they’ve embraced him,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Barkley . “He’s a huge energy spark plug for them. He’s explosive. He’s getting tough, hard-earned yards if you give him a vertical seam. He’s so explosive that it’s a downhill, inside zone run and he’s 60 yards out the gate. He’s been really productive in the pass game; he fits in really well with what they’re trying to do.”

Barkley was the biggest addition to the Birds offense in the offseason, and he has rewarded Howie Roseman ’s faith in him with a career-best season, including some rumblings about MVP .

“You have to understand that you might be covering longer than expected,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said . “But you also have to understand that they have good players all around. They’ve got a good receiving corps, a fantastic running back, good quarterback that’s mobile. So, understanding that, it’s how can we make [Hurts] play quarterback, be able to limit him using his feet where he can’t make those off-schedule throws, while also making sure that we’re getting pressures, so that it’s not easy targets, and he’s having to make those difficult throws with pressure in his face.”

Stopping Jalen Hurts is a critical part of the Rams’ game plan. With the added running threat of Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith outside, the Eagles can beat you a number of different ways, but Hurts’ ability to run the ball and extend plays sealed the 2023 game for the Birds, and the Rams are focused on containing that ability on Sunday.

The Eagles ’ matchup against the 5-5 Los Angeles Rams is a big game for both squads. Here’s what this week’s opponent is saying about facing the Birds …

The Eagles are hoping to keep their six-game winning streak going and hang on to one of the top spots in the NFC. Meanwhile, the 5-5 Rams are in the thick of a crowded division race in the NFC West, just one game back of first place — but also tied for last.

Sunday night’s matchup is a big showcase for both squads in front of a national audience. Here’s what the Rams are saying about the Birds heading into the game …

Containing Jalen Hurts

In last season’s matchup against the Rams, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles drove 75 yards in 32 seconds, scoring a decisive touchdown on a Brotherly Shove as time expired in the first half.

“They never relinquished control of the game. Jalen made some unbelievable plays off-schedule, being able to create with his legs, and then they’ve got great skill players,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday when asked about the game on Oct. 8, 2023. “They were able to make us pay [with] some different coverage contours and some different matchups. Offensively, we weren’t able to capitalize on some opportunities, and the possessions were limited. They shortened the game, and that’s been a consistent theme that they do an excellent job of. I remember feeling like that’s a damn good team.”

Stopping Hurts is a critical part of the Rams’ game plan. With the added running threat of Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith outside, the Eagles can beat you a number of different ways, but Hurts’ ability to run the ball and extend plays sealed the 2023 game for the Birds, and the Rams are focused on containing that ability on Sunday.

“You have to understand that you might be covering longer than expected,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said. “But you also have to understand that they have good players all around. They’ve got a good receiving corps, a fantastic running back, good quarterback that’s mobile. So, understanding that, it’s how can we make [Hurts] play quarterback, be able to limit him using his feet where he can’t make those off-schedule throws, while also making sure that we’re getting pressures, so that it’s not easy targets, and he’s having to make those difficult throws with pressure in his face.”

Stopping Barkley

Barkley was the biggest addition to the Birds offense in the offseason, and he has rewarded Howie Roseman’s faith in him with a career-best season, including some rumblings about MVP. Barkley is just 175 yards shy of his career high for rushing yards in a season — with seven games left to play — and has risen even higher in the big moments, like sealing Thursday’s game against the division-rival Commanders.

“He’s been outstanding and I think they’ve embraced him,” McVay said of Barkley. “He’s a huge energy spark plug for them. He’s explosive. He’s getting tough, hard-earned yards if you give him a vertical seam. He’s so explosive that it’s a downhill, inside zone run and he’s 60 yards out the gate. He’s been really productive in the pass game; he fits in really well with what they’re trying to do.”

Stoutland and the Tush Push

You can’t talk about the Eagles without talking about their signature short-yardage play, the Tush Push. Stopping the Birds at the goal line and in short-yardage situations has become a nearly impossible task for opposing teams — and it’s the play that put the Eagles over the top last year against the Rams.

“Hopefully you’re efficient enough that you don’t get to too many of those situations where it’s a big advantage for them,” McVay said of stopping the play.

Even in Jason Kelce’s absence, center Cam Jurgens has grown into his new role and become a force of his own on the play, which has gotten more successful as the season progresses. McVay shouted out offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s success developing the unit.

“One of the great coaches in this league,” McVay said of Stoutland. “There’s an understanding of leverage, angles, get-off, a rapport that’s been established, and they’ve been doing it for a long time. And then, obviously, Jalen has a great feel for being able to ride that wave, if you will.”

Fangio’s defense

The Eagles defense has been locked in during the winning streak, with nine turnovers in the last three games.

McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are familiar with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme from years of playing against his teams. In last year’s game against the Rams, albeit with a different coordinator running a similar system, it was the Eagles defense that closed the door in the second half, shutting out Los Angeles over the final 30 minutes en route to a 23-14 win.

This year, the Rams expect a similar challenge.

“Their front is really disruptive,” Stafford told reporters. “They play physical, fast, aggressive, and they play that way from the front line to the back seven. It starts with those guys that bring it to life. Obviously, I’m familiar with the scheme, and a lot of the players, I’ve played against them or watched them from afar. But it’s impressive what you see on tape, they do a really nice job of disguising their looks and giving you a bunch of things to look at.”

Warren McClendon played with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Kelee Ringo at Georgia. The Rams offensive tackle said he expected them to be as good as they’ve been so far this year based on how well they played in college. While Fangio’s game plan is different from their Georgia defensive coordinators, Dan Lanning and Glenn Schumann, that experience playing against them in practice can help a bit with preparation for Sunday’s game.

“Knowing how they play, their mentality and how they think,” McClendon said.