Eagles
Containing Jalen Hurts, stopping a ‘disruptive’ defense, and more of what the Rams are saying about the Eagles

The Eagles visit the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday. Here's what Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, and more had to say about facing Philly.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) avoids Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in the second quarter of their Week 11 win.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) avoids Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in the second quarter of their Week 11 win.
The Eagles’ matchup against the 5-5 Los Angeles Rams is a big game for both squads. And this week’s opponent had plenty to say about facing the Birds …

  1. Rams safety Quentin Lake on stopping Jalen Hurts: “You have to understand that you might be covering longer than expected. But you also have to understand that they have good players all around. They’ve got a good receiving corps, a fantastic running back, good quarterback that’s mobile. So, understanding that, it’s how can we make [Hurts] play quarterback ...”

  2. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Saquon Barkley: “He’s a huge energy spark plug for them. He’s explosive. He’s getting tough, hard-earned yards ... he fits in really well with what they’re trying to do.”

  3. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Vic Fangio’s defense: “Their front is really disruptive. They play physical, fast, aggressive, and they play that way from the front line to the back seven. It starts with those guys that bring it to life.”

  4. McVay on Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland: “One of the great coaches in this league. There’s an understanding of leverage, angles, get-off, a rapport that’s been established, and they’ve been doing it for a long time.”