Eagles
Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Our writers make their picks for the Week 12 matchup

The Eagles are looking to win their seventh straight game but should get a stiff test from a streaking Rams team. Here's how our writers see things going on Sunday night.

Jalen Hurts accounted for 375 total yards and two touchdowns last season in a win over the Rams.
The Eagles (8-2) head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.). Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 12.

  1. Three of our four writers are predicting that the Eagles will beat the Rams and win their seventh straight game on Sunday.

  2. The Eagles hold a 23-20-1 record in the all-time series with the Rams and won 23-14 in Los Angeles last season.

  3. The matchup will pit the NFL’s No. 8 passing offense in the Rams against the Eagles’ No. 2 ranked passing defense. Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp should pose another major challenge to the Eagles secondary and rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.