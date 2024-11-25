Eagles fans take over Sofi Stadium, Mike Tirico tears his Achilles tendon, and more from the Eagles-Rams broadcast

Thanksgiving tables across Philadelphia, rejoice. The Birds came ready for prime time, winning their seventh game in a row against the Rams, 37-20, on Sunday Night Football. There’s much to discuss from another elite performance from Saquon Barkley and the Eagles defense, but as usual, here’s a few of the best moments from the NBC broadcast.

It’s Always Sunny at SoFi Stadium

Quinta Brunson and Robert McElhenney have an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary collab in the works. But two of the Birds’ biggest LA-based fans linked up Sunday to support the Birds for Sunday Night Football in a clip that aired ahead of the game.

Brunson and McElhenney are both massive fans of the Eagles, and their love for the team shows in their various TV shows. Jalen Hurts even had a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary.

Birds fans fly west

The game was in Los Angeles, but there was a sea of green at SoFi Stadium in town to support the Birds. The Rams didn’t prepare for Sunday like they were going to get a massive home crowd.

“We’re going to be in a silent count most of the game,” Matthew Stafford told NBC.

There’s a sizable group of Eagles fans who live in LA — Jason Kelce stopped by to party with a few of them during the Cowboys game.

But it’s also the weekend before Thanksgiving, so even more made the trip down, and they made their presence felt early on after the Birds forced a fumble on the first drive of the game.

Eagles vs. sideline employees

It was not safe to be working the sidelines with the Birds on offense. A.J. Brown rammed right into this security guard in the end zone on his touchdown, who shook it off better than I would. He was facing the stands and had no clue Brown was about to hit him.

And that came after Barkley also ran right into one of the parabolic mic guys. The mic he was holding picked up the crunch from the pads perfectly.

Stay safe, everyone!

Get well soon, Mike Tirico

It’s not just the sideline employees getting hurt this week. After a commercial aired for new NBC sitcom St. Denis Medical, Cris Collinsworth forced Mike Tirico to share that he tore his Achilles tendon, and called the game with his foot elevated and in a boot.

Was he going too hard at beer league basketball? Did he trip at the airport? A pickleball incident? The world is begging to know. Another tidbit is that the box Tirico rested his foot on is labeled “Cris,” which I choose to believe is because Collinsworth stands on it like Jeff Passan to appear taller.

The Tush Push

The Brotherly Shove works with Cam Jurgens replacing Jason Kelce. It works with Kenny Pickett replacing Hurts. Kelce told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark that he thinks the Birds could even convert with her under center.

Collinsworth disagrees.

I think this would make a great segment for a future broadcast. I am willing to volunteer myself to attempt it, just throwing that out there.