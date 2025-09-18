Rams want NFL to ‘police’ the Tush Push, and say it will take ‘all 11′ players to stop Saquon Barkley this time

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for an NFC divisional round rematch against the Eagles. Both teams met twice last season, with the Eagles emerging victorious in both contests.

Now, the Rams will look to avenge those losses and improve to 3-0 in the season. As both teams prepare, here’s what the Rams are saying about the Eagles …

The Rams weigh in on the Tush Push

The Tush Push has been the hot topic of conversation for yet another week, and Sean McVay has certainly seen the missed “rolling starts” on the play from Sunday’s win over the Chiefs.

Advertisement

“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it?” McVay said in his Monday news conference. “I did see some of those things [Sunday], and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.”

» READ MORE: Someone (outside of Philly) defends the Tush Push, A.J. Brown concerns, and what they’re saying about the Eagles

Rams receiver Davante Adams also entered the conversation. He told Kay Adams that he watched Chris Jones’ postgame press conference, where he called the Eagles out for committing false starts on the play. At first, he thought Jones was “just upset” about the loss, but after watching the tape, he understood his complaints.

“I just ask at this point that if we’re going to allow it to be run then at least police it and make sure guys aren’t getting off the ball,” Adams said. “They’re so efficient with it and they already do such a good job that you’ve got to at least make it fair. You can’t have the guards and tackles taking off, spearing down like that early before guys have a chance to get off the ball, otherwise you’ll never be able to stop it.”

He also admitted he wasn’t the biggest fan of watching the play himself, but was trying to be “impartial” about it, especially since the Eagles are their opponent this week.

“I also just love football to a degree where I don’t know how much the fans really want to watch that, but if that’s what they want to do and it’s legal, then I mean they’re good at it, so they’re going to do what they want to do,” Adams said.

» READ MORE: The Tush Push may be on a farewell tour, but the Eagles will use it until its last breath: ‘It’s a life well lived’

‘There’s a reason they call him 2K Sa’

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley dominated the Rams last season. In both games against Los Angeles, Barkley rushed for over 200 yards — rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns in their first meeting in November and then rushing for another 205 yards and two touchdowns in the NFC divisional round.

When it comes to stopping the three-time Pro Bowler this week, Rams’ safety Quentin Lake is ready to leave everything out on the field, and says it’ll take the entire defense to slow down Barkley.

“A lot of it is just effort,” Lake told reporters. “Never thinking that somebody, one person is going to make the play. We talked about it this morning, it’s really going to be all 11 to the ball.

“Saquon, that’s a tough one-on-one tackle for anybody. There’s a reason why they call him '2K Sa,' you know, because he was able to break tackles and create yards out of contact. But, it’s going to be all 11 to the ball. Population to the ball. And I’m excited to see who can get a punch out against him. That would be great.”

‘It starts with 98, Jalen Carter’

The Eagles run game isn’t the only thing the Rams are worried about heading into Sunday. Running back Kyren Williams is preparing for Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who forced a pair of fumbles against them last season, including one from Williams in the playoffs.

“It starts with 98, Jalen Carter,” Williams told reporters. “It’s not a secret. Especially with me. He’s knocked the ball out three times against me. So, going into the game I know got to have that ball locked up. I know I have to have it in the right hand. For me, it’s another exciting challenge. It’s a — I wouldn’t even say it’s a redemption, it’s another chance to go show them who I am.”

Last year, Williams had a career-high of five fumbles in the regular season, tied for the third most among running backs. This year, in his first two weeks, Williams has rushed for 66 yards in each game and found the end zone in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. More importantly, he’s yet to fumble.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams film preview: Handling pre-snap motion, potential for a Saquon Barkley breakout, and more

Measuring stick game

Like the Eagles, the Rams enter Sunday’s game with a 2-0 record, knocking off the Texans and the Tennessee Titans. As they prepare to face the defending Super Bowl champions, McVay plans to use Sunday’s game as a measuring stick.

“I think it’s a fun narrative,” McVay told reporters. “This is a great team and so I think every week is a measuring stick. Every week when you go out there and you play in this competitive league, every opportunity you have is a measuring stick and I know you know that. But, is this a great challenge? You’re damn right it is.”

However, Williams disagrees with his head coach McVay.

“This is just another game in the NFL,” Williams told reporters. “Honestly, my whole life I’ve always seen my opponents as faceless. We got to go play somebody where it doesn’t matter who it is. … This is just a Week 3 in the NFL of a long season. So, no we’re not going to use this game as a measuring stick or none of that. We’re just going to continue to learn and continue to grow.”