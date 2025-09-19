Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Rounding up the national experts’ picks for Week 3

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch, the Eagles prepare themselves for another highly anticipated game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

In their last meeting, the Eagles defeated the Rams, 28-22, to advance to the NFC championship game, where they ultimately defeated the Washington Commanders. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a field day against the Rams — rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns as snow covered the Linc — in a game dubbed the Snow Bowl, Part 2.

Will Barkley lead the Eagles to victory once more? Or will the Rams advance to 3-0? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying…

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction…

The Eagles have the advantage along the defensive line, and they have the offensive line to counter what is a really good Rams front on the other side. You have to expect the Eagles, given their talent, to figure it out offensively. This again might not be pretty or perfect, but it should be a 3-0 start. Prediction: Eagles 27, Rams 23 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s NFC divisional round rematch against the Rams…

ESPN: ESPN’s analysts are split on this week’s matchup. Six of 11 panelists picked the Eagles. NFL.com: Four of five NFL analysts are taking the Eagles this week. CBS Sports: In almost a clean sweep, seven of eight panelists picked the Birds straight up. The Athletic: All seven of The Athletic’s analysts are predicting an Eagles victory over the Rams. Sports Illustrated: Sports Illustrated experts are leaning towards the Eagles, with five of six panelists taking them. USA Today: It’s an even split at USA Today. Three of six panelists like the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: Similarly, three of seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning, 28-21.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.