Eagles open Week 3 as home favorites against Rams; NFC team jumps ahead of Birds in some Super Bowl odds

The Eagles traveled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. They walked out victorious once again, with a 20-17 win.

Now, the team will head back to Lincoln Financial Field of an NFC divisional playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a rematch of last season’s snowy divisional matchup. From the Birds’ chances against Los Angeles to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming game at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Rams odds

The last time the Eagles and the Rams met, a trip to the NFC championship game was on the line.

During last year’s NFC divisional round playoff game, the Rams traveled to Lincoln Financial Field only to lose 28-22 in the first real snow game in Philadelphia since the legendary 2013 Snow Bowl. Earlier in the regular season, the Eagles beat the Rams, 37-20, in Los Angeles in a game that saw Saquon Barkley break the franchise rushing record. He then backed that up with another big day in the snow, finishing with 460 yards and four scores in those two games combined.

Now, the Eagles and Rams will meet back in the City of Brotherly Love for Week 3 — but this time in much better suited weather for the West Coast team.

The Rams are coming off a 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Eagles have continued their success from last season, defeating Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch. With both teams sitting at 2-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the home team going into Week 3 as the Eagles open up as 4.5-point favorites.

FanDuel

Spread: Rams +4.5 (-118), Eagles -4.5 (-104) Moneyline: Rams (+168), Eagles (-200) Total: Over 45.5 (-115) / Under 45.5 (-105)

DraftKings

Spread: Rams +4.5 (-110), Eagles -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Rams (+185), Eagles (-225) Total: Over 45.5 (-110) / Under 45.5 (-110)

NFC East odds update

After a win over the Chiefs in Week 2, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. The biggest change in the odds came from the New York Giants, who suffered a 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current -220 Previous -165 Commanders Current +270 Previous +200 Cowboys Current +950 Previous +1000 Giants Current +5000 Previous +2700

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current -220 Previous -160 Commanders Current +250 Previous +170 Cowboys Current +1000 Previous +1300 Giants Current +5000 Previous +3500

NFC odds update

After Week 2, FanDuel and DraftKings are split on the favorites to win the conference. With both the Eagles and Green Bay Packers sitting at 2-0, FanDuel keeps Philadelphia in the top spot. Meanwhile, for DraftKings, Green Bay has surpassed the Eagles after a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current +330 Previous +360 Packers Current +350 Previous +410 Rams Current +900 Previous +900 49ers Current +900 Previous +900 Lions Current +950 Previous +1000 Commanders Current +1100 Previous +1000

DraftKings

Current Previous Packers Current +320 Previous +400 Eagles Current +360 Previous +360 Lions Current +700 Previous +950 49ers Current +900 Previous +900 Rams Current +900 Previous +950 Buccaneers Current +1000 Previous Commanders Current +1100 Previous +850

Super Bowl odds

After Week 2, the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, Eagles, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for DraftKings, the Packers have jumped over the Eagles as the third favorite to win the big game.

FanDuel

Current Previous Ravens Current +600 Previous +700 Bills Current +600 Previous +650 Eagles Current +650 Previous +700 Packers Current +700 Previous +850 Chiefs Current +1200 Previous +1000 Lions Current +1800 Previous +1900

DraftKings

Current Previous Bills Current +425 Previous +500 Ravens Current +500 Previous +600 Packers Current +650 Previous +1400 Eagles Current +750 Previous +750 Chiefs Current +1400 Previous +1200 Lions Current +1400 Previous +1600

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly fallen after his Week 2 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 101 yards, rush for 15 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award for both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Previous Josh Allen Current +310 Previous +300 Lamar Jackson Current +350 Previous +400 Jordan Love Current +900 Previous +1000 Jayden Daniels Current +1000 Previous +1000 Jalen Hurts Current +2000 Previous +1800 Saquon Barkley Current +8000 Previous +10000

DraftKings

Current Previous Lamar Jackson Current +300 Previous +380 Josh Allen Current +300 Previous +320 Jordan Love Current +700 Previous +1000 Jayden Daniels Current +1300 Previous +1000 Jalen Hurts Current +1700 Previous +1500 Patrick Mahomes Current +1800 Previous +1100

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley remains one of the top favorites to win offensive player of the year. Bijan Robinson has entered the mix after rushing for 143 yards in the Atlanta Falcons’ 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

FanDuel

Current Previous Saquon Barkley Current +650 Previous +750 Bijan Robinson Current +900 Previous +1300 Puka Nacua Current +1000 Previous +1200 Christian McCaffey Current +1100 Previous +1300

DraftKings