Eagles

Eagles open Week 3 as home favorites against Rams; NFC team jumps ahead of Birds in some Super Bowl odds

Will the Eagles improve to 3-0? Here are the odds ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams, the team’s second playoff rematch in as many weeks.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's offensive player of the year odds improved slightly after this weekend's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's offensive player of the year odds improved slightly after this weekend's 20-17 win over the Chiefs. Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles traveled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. They walked out victorious once again, with a 20-17 win.

Now, the team will head back to Lincoln Financial Field of an NFC divisional playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a rematch of last season’s snowy divisional matchup. From the Birds’ chances against Los Angeles to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming game at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Rams odds

The last time the Eagles and the Rams met, a trip to the NFC championship game was on the line.

During last year’s NFC divisional round playoff game, the Rams traveled to Lincoln Financial Field only to lose 28-22 in the first real snow game in Philadelphia since the legendary 2013 Snow Bowl. Earlier in the regular season, the Eagles beat the Rams, 37-20, in Los Angeles in a game that saw Saquon Barkley break the franchise rushing record. He then backed that up with another big day in the snow, finishing with 460 yards and four scores in those two games combined.

Now, the Eagles and Rams will meet back in the City of Brotherly Love for Week 3 — but this time in much better suited weather for the West Coast team.

The Rams are coming off a 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Eagles have continued their success from last season, defeating Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch. With both teams sitting at 2-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the home team going into Week 3 as the Eagles open up as 4.5-point favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Rams +4.5 (-118), Eagles -4.5 (-104)

  2. Moneyline: Rams (+168), Eagles (-200)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-115) / Under 45.5 (-105)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Rams +4.5 (-110), Eagles -4.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Rams (+185), Eagles (-225)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-110) / Under 45.5 (-110)

NFC East odds update

After a win over the Chiefs in Week 2, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. The biggest change in the odds came from the New York Giants, who suffered a 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-220
Previous
-165
Commanders
Current
+270
Previous
+200
Cowboys
Current
+950
Previous
+1000
Giants
Current
+5000
Previous
+2700

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-220
Previous
-160
Commanders
Current
+250
Previous
+170
Cowboys
Current
+1000
Previous
+1300
Giants
Current
+5000
Previous
+3500

NFC odds update

After Week 2, FanDuel and DraftKings are split on the favorites to win the conference. With both the Eagles and Green Bay Packers sitting at 2-0, FanDuel keeps Philadelphia in the top spot. Meanwhile, for DraftKings, Green Bay has surpassed the Eagles after a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+330
Previous
+360
Packers
Current
+350
Previous
+410
Rams
Current
+900
Previous
+900
49ers
Current
+900
Previous
+900
Lions
Current
+950
Previous
+1000
Commanders
Current
+1100
Previous
+1000

DraftKings

Packers
Current
+320
Previous
+400
Eagles
Current
+360
Previous
+360
Lions
Current
+700
Previous
+950
49ers
Current
+900
Previous
+900
Rams
Current
+900
Previous
+950
Buccaneers
Current
+1000
Previous
Commanders
Current
+1100
Previous
+850

Super Bowl odds

After Week 2, the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, Eagles, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for DraftKings, the Packers have jumped over the Eagles as the third favorite to win the big game.

FanDuel

Ravens
Current
+600
Previous
+700
Bills
Current
+600
Previous
+650
Eagles
Current
+650
Previous
+700
Packers
Current
+700
Previous
+850
Chiefs
Current
+1200
Previous
+1000
Lions
Current
+1800
Previous
+1900

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+425
Previous
+500
Ravens
Current
+500
Previous
+600
Packers
Current
+650
Previous
+1400
Eagles
Current
+750
Previous
+750
Chiefs
Current
+1400
Previous
+1200
Lions
Current
+1400
Previous
+1600

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly fallen after his Week 2 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 101 yards, rush for 15 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award for both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+310
Previous
+300
Lamar Jackson
Current
+350
Previous
+400
Jordan Love
Current
+900
Previous
+1000
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1000
Previous
+1000
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2000
Previous
+1800
Saquon Barkley
Current
+8000
Previous
+10000

DraftKings

Lamar Jackson
Current
+300
Previous
+380
Josh Allen
Current
+300
Previous
+320
Jordan Love
Current
+700
Previous
+1000
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1300
Previous
+1000
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1700
Previous
+1500
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+1800
Previous
+1100

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley remains one of the top favorites to win offensive player of the year. Bijan Robinson has entered the mix after rushing for 143 yards in the Atlanta Falcons’ 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Current
+650
Previous
+750
Bijan Robinson
Current
+900
Previous
+1300
Puka Nacua
Current
+1000
Previous
+1200
Christian McCaffey
Current
+1100
Previous
+1300

DraftKings

Derrick Henry
Current
+650
Previous
+425
Saquon Barkley
Current
+850
Previous
+1000
Bijan Robinson
Current
+850
Previous
+950
Puka Nacua
Current
+1100
Previous
+1600
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1300
Previous
+900