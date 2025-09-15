Eagles open Week 3 as home favorites against Rams; NFC team jumps ahead of Birds in some Super Bowl odds
Will the Eagles improve to 3-0? Here are the odds ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams, the team’s second playoff rematch in as many weeks.
The Eagles traveled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. They walked out victorious once again, with a 20-17 win.
Now, the team will head back to Lincoln Financial Field of an NFC divisional playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a rematch of last season’s snowy divisional matchup. From the Birds’ chances against Los Angeles to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming game at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Rams odds
The last time the Eagles and the Rams met, a trip to the NFC championship game was on the line.
During last year’s NFC divisional round playoff game, the Rams traveled to Lincoln Financial Field only to lose 28-22 in the first real snow game in Philadelphia since the legendary 2013 Snow Bowl. Earlier in the regular season, the Eagles beat the Rams, 37-20, in Los Angeles in a game that saw Saquon Barkley break the franchise rushing record. He then backed that up with another big day in the snow, finishing with 460 yards and four scores in those two games combined.
Now, the Eagles and Rams will meet back in the City of Brotherly Love for Week 3 — but this time in much better suited weather for the West Coast team.
The Rams are coming off a 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Eagles have continued their success from last season, defeating Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch. With both teams sitting at 2-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the home team going into Week 3 as the Eagles open up as 4.5-point favorites.
Spread: Rams +4.5 (-118), Eagles -4.5 (-104)
Moneyline: Rams (+168), Eagles (-200)
Total: Over 45.5 (-115) / Under 45.5 (-105)
Spread: Rams +4.5 (-110), Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Rams (+185), Eagles (-225)
Total: Over 45.5 (-110) / Under 45.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
After a win over the Chiefs in Week 2, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. The biggest change in the odds came from the New York Giants, who suffered a 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
NFC odds update
After Week 2, FanDuel and DraftKings are split on the favorites to win the conference. With both the Eagles and Green Bay Packers sitting at 2-0, FanDuel keeps Philadelphia in the top spot. Meanwhile, for DraftKings, Green Bay has surpassed the Eagles after a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 2, the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, Eagles, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for DraftKings, the Packers have jumped over the Eagles as the third favorite to win the big game.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly fallen after his Week 2 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 101 yards, rush for 15 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award for both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
Saquon Barkley remains one of the top favorites to win offensive player of the year. Bijan Robinson has entered the mix after rushing for 143 yards in the Atlanta Falcons’ 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.