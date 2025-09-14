Tom Brady’s Super Bowl memories, Taylor Swift’s secret entrance, Tush Push hate, and more from the Eagles-Chiefs broadcast

The Eagles hit the road for the first time this year in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. Different team, different year, but the same result — an Eagles’ victory, this time a 20-17 defensive battle.

Even the commentary team was the same, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call for Fox. Here’s everything you missed from the broadcast of the Birds’ win ...

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LIX ‘memories’

Did Brady watch Super Bowl LIX with his eyes closed? In the second quarter of the game, after a third-down scramble by Jalen Hurts that was ultimately called back due to holding, Brady noted that Hurts killed the Chiefs’ defense on the scramble.

Advertisement

“That was one area in the Super Bowl that I felt was really the backbreaker for this Chiefs defense,” Brady said. “They played so well in the Super Bowl. What really killed them were about three or four critical scrambles that Hurts had in some huge situations.”

» READ MORE: Rookie Drew Mukuba helps the Eagles pull off another win over the Chiefs and a 2-0 start

Hurts was great with his legs (and everything else), running for 72 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX, but is “so well” really a fair characterization of the Chiefs defense’s performance? Maybe after the Birds put in their backups in the fourth.

Speaking of the former Patriots quarterback, it seems like a newsworthy event when even Brady is saying the Eagles we victims of a bad call — even more so when said call seemed to protect a quarterback. On the Chiefs’ final touchdown drive of the game, the Birds were flagged for roughing the passer on third down, extending a drive that ended with a 49-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton.

“He gets away with that one right there,” Brady said. “Nothing too forcible.”

All’s well that ends well, I guess?

Brady takes a shot at his friends

Earlier in the game, after a 57-yard punt by Braden Mann was returned back near the 35-yard line, Burkhardt remarked that Mann had outkicked the coverage a little bit.

Tom Brady started to chuckle in the booth, and the cameraman understood the assignment, flashing to Travis Kelce. Both Brady and Kelce surely know a thing or two about outkicking their coverage.

Taylor Swift hides behind a wall

Speaking of Kelce’s better half, you might have missed pop superstar and future Kelce family member Taylor Swift on the broadcast on Sunday. Swift’s appearances on the broadcast have been a source of much ire and jokes, but she was, apparently, in the building on Sunday anyway to support her fiancé in his first home game of the season.

Swift, who usually makes a grand entrance in the tunnel at Arrowhead, was instead covered by a wall to prevent anyone from seeing her.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce congratulates Travis and Taylor Swift on engagement, goes behind the scenes on her ‘New Heights’ episode

Sirianni gets animated — and Big Dom steps in

To end the first half, Nick Sirianni let the clock run down after an A.J. Brown catch, instead of using his timeouts — potentially because he was expecting a booth review of Brown’s catch, which could have been a first down. While not a definitive angle, it sure looks like Brown rolled over and never went down here, which would have moved the chains with 40 seconds to go.

Sirianni was apparently not pleased with the officials after they missed the call. Elliott still nailed the 58-yarder to tie the game, but Sirianni (and Big Dom DiSandro, of course) walked off the field with some words for the refs. The broadcasters also called out the Charley Hughlett penalty that knocked the Eagles back five yards on the field goal attempt as a potential reason for the confrontation, but not sure I agree on that one.

Sirianni was super energetic on the sideline for the Super Bowl rematch. Just look at the celebrations ...

Sirianni also showed off his arm with this challenge flag throw. Who’s tracking the farthest challenge flag throw statistics? Because this has to be up there.

Dean Blandino is ‘done with the Tush Push’

Another week, and of course there’s more Tush Push discourse. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs nearly thought they’d recovered a fumble on the Tush Push, after Drue Tranquill came up with the ball on the play that ultimately sealed the Eagles’ victory. After a review, the Birds kept the ball, and knelt out the game.

The Fox broadcast team was not happy about it.

“I am done with the tush push, guys,” rules expert Dean Blandino said. “It’s a hard play to officiate, like we’ve been talking about, so they either ruled [forward] progress or that Hurts was down. Really hard to see what was going on with the football.”

But it works for the Birds. Sounds like a skill issue. Maybe someone can try to ban it in the offseason ...