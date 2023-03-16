Rashaad Penny’s thoughts on the Eagles offense: ‘These guys have everything”

Rashaad Penny feels like he pressed a reset button on his career by signing his one-year contract with the Eagles in free agency.

On Thursday, the former Seattle Seahawks running back was introduced from the auditorium inside the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex.

When healthy, Penny has proven to be a dynamic force out of the backfield. However, the 27-year-old has appeared in only 38 of 66 possible games due to various injuries over his first five seasons with the Seahawks. His 2022 campaign ended prematurely in Week 5, when he sustained a fractured fibula.

“I want to re-write my own narrative,” Penny said. “I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh, restart my career.”

Penny acknowledged the appeal of joining an offense that boasts multiple weapons and ranks among the league’s best in explosive plays. Headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert, and anchored by an offensive line that includes veteran stalwarts Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, Penny flashed a wide smile while he imagined the possibilities aloud.

“Playing with a finalist MVP at quarterback, a great running back room, great weapons at receiver, the best O-line...these guys have everything,” Penny said. “It wasn’t a hard decision for me. I’m excited to be an Eagle.”

Penny boasts a career average of 5.7 yards per carry. That specific statistic is actually slightly better compared to former Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who averaged exactly 5 yards per carry as the Eagles’ starter over the past four seasons. Penny, who joins Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon on the depth chart, will have an opportunity to replace a hefty amount of the workload left behind by Sanders with Gainwell also expected to receive an increase in touches.

Penny, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, is hoping his injury woes are behind him. He said he’s healthy now and noted he’s been cleared for all types of physical activity, an indicator he’ll be ready to participate in organized team activities if he chooses to do so.

“I feel really great,” he said. “I feel like 17 games is really important to me. In my right mind, with a great strength and training staff, great coaches — they all take care of their players here. I want to play 17 games. I want to be available. I’m very excited to be here. I know a lot of big things are going to happen.”

From a team perspective, adding Penny was an extremely low-risk move, especially given his upside and ceiling. Penny’s one-year deal includes $600,000 in guaranteed salary and a max value of $2.1 million. While Sanders expressed multiple times his desire to re-sign with the Eagles, the team ultimately saved a noticeable amount by letting him walk in free agency. Sanders, who became the first running back last season to exceed 1,000-plus rushing yards since LeSean McCoy in 2014, reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with an average annual salary of $6.25 million.

By signing Penny and expressing confidence in their other tailbacks, the Eagles are able to use those savings elsewhere. Any amount of savings is especially important considering the team’s fluid cap situation and a looming mega-extension designated for Hurts.

Asked to describe his play-style, Penny replied: “This is one of the best opportunities for me to show who I am as a player. To be in a great system with a lot of great players. It’s a running back room that I can compete in every day. I want to add my elements to their game and be a factor...I’m more of a slasher. I run hard. But I really try to run past people because I feel like that’s what I do, as well. I’m really trying to tie my game with being more power, and setting up guys to run past them.”