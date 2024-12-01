Jim Nantz shouts out Philly boxing legend Joe Frazier, Tony Romo teases a Brandon Graham return, and more from the Eagles-Ravens broadcast

The Birds can’t stop winning. The Eagles took down the Ravens, one of the AFC’s best teams, on Sunday, to extend their win streak to eight games.

Sunday’s game was broadcast nationally on CBS for all to see, and they saw another strong performance from Saquon Barkley and another great game from the Eagles’ defense. Here are some of the highlights from the Eagles-Ravens broadcast...

Could BG come back for Year 16?

The Sunday Night Football victory of the Rams was bittersweet for the Eagles, after Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending injury in what was supposed to be his final NFL season. But since the injury, everyone is hoping that that win isn’t the end of Graham’s story with the Birds, including defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“Not on my watch, you’re coming back big guy,” Fangio told Tony Romo. “Philly fans, there’s a good chance you’re getting Brandon Graham back,” Romo added.

Despite the injury, Graham is still traveling with the Birds. He was on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, hyping up the defense pregame.

Philly’s hometown hero

Saquon Barkley comes from a boxing family. He told Jeff McLane on unCovering the Birds that “since I can remember, my dad had boxing gloves on my hands.” Jim Nantz mentioned that background on the broadcast, and hinted at another famous Philly boxer.

“Of course, Philadelphians thinking of another famous boxer,” Nantz said, before Romo piped in with “Rocky!”

Rocky might be a hit movie, but the real Philly boxing legend is Joe Frazier, and Nantz said as much.

Britain what?

With some names, I totally understand how you’d get them wrong. When Kenny Albert mispronounced Cooper DeJean, I understood him.

Britain Covey’s name, on the other hand, should be pretty easy. I’m a bit biased as a longtime fan of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (if you know you know), but how Nantz got “Coo-Vay” out of Covey’s name, I can’t understand. I’d get if he went for Cove-ey but where did the vay come from?

I wasn’t the only one confused.

A possible conspiracy...

Justin Tucker disasterclass

The kicking across the NFL has been so-so in 2024, but Justin Tucker, one of the best kickers in the history of the game, has struggled more than most. Sunday was his first game with three missed kicks ever, with two missed field goals and a missed extra point. He tied his career-high for most missed field goals in a season, set in 2015, and is on pace for the worst field goal percentage of his career, at just 73.1 percent.

The 35-year-old still has John Harbaugh’s support, but it’s been a rough year, and he cost them seven points on Sunday.