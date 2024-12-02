Defense dominates and the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts outplay Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson. It’s Super Bowl or bust.

BALTIMORE — Jalen Hurts committed no turnovers, Saquon Barkley gained 107 rushing yards and scored the decisive touchdown, the defense shut down the NFL’s top offense, and the Eagles left Baltimore with an eighth straight win.

Now they are 10-2 and there can be no more debate. No more doubt.

The Eagles are a Super Bowl-caliber team.

They stifled the No. 1 offense. They ran all over the No. 2 run defense, which was allowing just 77.9 yards per game; the Birds had 140. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, a current MVP favorite, looked pedestrian. Derrick “King” Henry, the league’s No. 2 rusher behind Barkley, managed just 82 yards.

Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker continued his nightmare season with two more missed field goals and a missed extra point, but the 24-19 final score on Sunday muted those miscues (the Ravens scored a garbage touchdown with three seconds to play).

There was no question: The Eagles were the superior team, emphasis on team.

Everybody played a part. That’s what championship teams do.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore solved the Ravens’ scheme by the second quarter and had Hurts find A.J. Brown in the defense’s soft midsection.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, plagued by manpower issues, patched together a scheme that gave up just 10 points after the first quarter.

Hurts was 11-for-19 for just 118 yards, but that’s all he needed.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley leads the top 8 reasons Philly sports fans should be thankful

Barkley didn’t break any big ones, but he did collect an 11th TD, from 25 yards out midway through the fourth quarter.

And the defense? Chef’s kiss.

Star tackle Jalen Carter had a sack and now has 4½. Rookie end Jalyx Hunt, playing in place of injured Brandon Graham, got a half-sack, and now has 1½ in his career.

In the middle of the second quarter, Jordan Davis stopped Henry for a 1-yard gain. Two plays later, linebacker Zack Baun dropped Henry for a 4-yard loss. In the middle of the fourth quarter, Carter stuffed Henry for a 1-yard loss, Cooper DeJean stoned him for a meager 3-yard gain, and backup safety Tristin McCollum unintentionally, but fortunately, knocked down a fourth-down pass (an interception would have meant worse field position). That set up a field goal.

They’re a Tush Push team, and they cannot be stopped. They got a Tush Push touchdown in the second quarter for a 14-12 halftime lead. They got a Tush Push fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter to burn three crucial minutes.

There was every reason for the Eagles to lose this game.

They lacked cornerback Darius Slay, who was concussed. They lacked receiver DeVonta Smith, still hamstrung. They lacked Graham, who’s done for the year. They lost big-play safety Reed Blankenship to a concussion late in the third quarter, and lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a knee injury in the fourth.

But they didn’t lose the game. They won.

Emphatically.

The Eagles won in Brazil against the Packers, they beat the Commanders at home, and they demolished Dallas in Texas, but this was the sort of signature win that lends credibility.

After losing five of six games to end the 2023 season, then getting blown out in Tampa in the playoffs, and then starting this season 2-2, they need every ounce of credibility they can earn.

On Sunday evening in Baltimore, they earned Super Bowl credibility.