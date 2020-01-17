Two Baltimore Ravens coaches, James Urban and Bobby Engram, have been connected to Eagles coaching vacancies, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed at a Friday news conference that both had been interviewed: Urban as offensive coordinator and Engram as wide receivers coach. Harbaugh said both coaches had decided to stay in Baltimore.
“Both of those guys were requested by the Eagles for jobs,” Harbaugh said. “We ended up granting both of their requests and gave the Eagles a chance to talk to those guys and those guys a chance to talk to the Eagles. Both of those guys pulled out just in the last 24 [hours].”
Urban, the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach, was an interesting name in the OC search because he began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 2003, under Andy Reid, and was here until 2011. In 2009, Urban was quarterbacks coach, when current Eagles coach Doug Pederson was starting his pro coaching career as an offensive quality-control assistant. Urban’s star has risen with the development of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson over the past two seasons.
The Eagles offensive coordinator presumably won’t install his own scheme or call plays, since the offense is Pederson’s province. That might make the job less of a promotion that it might seem for someone such as Urban, who figures to have more opportunities if the Ravens’ success continues.
Engram is Baltimore’s tight ends coach. He played at Penn State and in the NFL.