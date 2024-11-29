The Eagles' offensive identity stems from the run game, but they’re bracing for a challenge on Sunday

For Jordan Mailata, the euphoria of reviewing the tape of Saquon Barkley running wild against the Los Angeles Rams in the aftermath of the Eagles’ win last Sunday quickly gave way to the consternation of studying the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive front.

The Eagles' upcoming game against the 8-4 Ravens will feature plenty of good-on-good matchups on both sides of the ball, but the clash between one of the league’s best rushing attacks against one of the best run defenses this season stands out.

The Eagles have formed an offensive identity around Barkley’s ability to create explosive plays out of the lanes the team’s offensive line so often clears, but it will be tough on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore enters the game ranked first in rushing yards per carry allowed, second in total rushing yards allowed, and eighth in defense-adjusted value over average against the run, an efficiency metric that accounts for strength of schedule.

After watching cut-ups of the group, Mailata said the Ravens make a point of using their talent to take away the run first, and they have plenty of it. The team’s defensive line often is deployed in odd fronts and led by Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith operating behind the group. In the secondary, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton’s versatility also factors in the run game, as he can line up from multiple alignments closer to the line of scrimmage and wreak havoc.

“They’re disciplined, and they’ve got great linebackers,” Mailata said. “They play downhill and stop the run. That’s really what they look for, coming downhill and making sure no lineman is getting to the second level. They’ll bring a free safety off the edge or a nickel off the edge. … We’ve got our work cut out for us because when you have a great scheme and great players, that’s a hard defense to play against.”

The Ravens likely will be without edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Smith is expected to play after missing Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Michael Pierce, their 6-0, 355-pound nose tackle who has missed the last four games on injured reserve with a calf injury, also is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Even if they are missing a few pieces, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the group’s stylistic approach under first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr will present a challenge.

“They’re really sound,” Moore said. “I think you can tell that they’re all coordinated, they’re all working together. They understand their assignments, gap sound, all that sort of stuff. ’Backers do an excellent job of fitting the run game. Ends do a good job setting the edges. It’s all tied together really, really well.”

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson added: “They’re really physical up front. They’re very sound. They have big bodies. They do a great job of two-gapping, and the linebackers kind of feed off them. They’re really good at making up the space. It’s going to be a challenge. You look across the board, they have a talented secondary, too. And when you look at the O-line and D-line, both lines are pretty solid.”

The Ravens’ emphasis on stopping the run may come at the expense of their passing defense, though. The group ranks last in total passing yards allowed, 24th in net yards gained per attempt and 19th in DVOA against the pass. That disparity may tempt the Eagles into shedding the run-first approach that’s led them to a seven-game winning streak following their Week 5 bye.

“We know this is a good defense,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re a good offense. It’s good on good. Same thing vice versa with their offense and our defense. We’ll see how the game plays out. You never know how the game is going to play out. You never know what the situations are going to be.”

Still, the Eagles have had success in the past sticking to the run, even against the league’s best rushing defenses. Last year, they ran for 259 yards against a Minnesota Vikings defense that finished the season fourth in yards allowed per attempt and managed 242 rushing yards against the top-ranked New Orleans Saints in 2021.

What’s made the difference for the Eagles in these games? Jalen Hurts’ ability to keep the ball on shotgun runs is a major contributor, as is the Eagles ability to win up front, even against the best opposing defensive lines.

Add Barkley into the equation, and it’s fair to wonder if the Eagles can stick to the formula against this talented Ravens front.

“It all goes down to execution when you look at those games,” Johnson said. “It’s always competitive, but I think the biggest thing is staying consistent with our combo blocks and, when you get on defenders, don’t lose your base and stay under them so you can have a running back do special things with the ball. What he can do drives us to do better and be better.”

