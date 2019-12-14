“Having … those three guys miss time now, you sit back and go, ‘Well, not going to make any excuses for it, but gosh, only if, only if,’ ” Pederson said Friday. “I don’t let my mind go down necessarily that path. I’m focused on the guys that are healthy. I’m focused on the guys that are out there and getting them better because we still have three games, three weeks, and a lot ahead of us.”