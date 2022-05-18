Throughout the offseason, Eagles coaches and executives alike expressed confidence in emerging wide receiver Quez Watkins. In multiple instances, coach Nick Sirianni went as far as to label Watkins the team’s No. 2 receiver behind DeVonta Smith.

But that narrative drastically changed when the Eagles acquired star wideout A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade with the Titans.

With Brown and Smith as the team’s clear-cut top receivers, exactly what does that mean for Watkins?

“I loved us [getting A.J. Brown],” Watkins said Wednesday from the NovaCare Complex. “It’s an extra threat in the room. For us, we’re going to be really dynamic.”

“We’re all good guys, we’re all going to compete, we’re all going to do our part. My role is not going to change — I’m going to continue to do what I do.”

Watkins’ skill set is predicated on speed. He’s one of the fastest players on the team; his agility and quickness allow him to beat defenders over the top, and his burst can be effective in the screen game. He has also shown the ability to climb the ladder and make contested catches. Watkins caught a team-best 66% of his targets. Smith was second at 61%.

Traditionally, top-tier speed at receiver is best utilized when lining up out wide. Until last year, Watkins had played primarily on the outside throughout his entire career. However, Sirianni envisioned Watkins as a weapon in the slot and occasionally shifted him inside.

The results proved to be worthwhile for the second-year receiver.

Watkins finished with 43 catches for 647 yards (15 yards per reception) and one touchdown. He played 571 snaps from the slot compared with 235 snaps at outside receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. Of his 647 receiving yards, 462 yards occurred when lining up in the slot, while he gained 185 yards when lined up outside.

“Honestly, last year helped me get out of my comfort zone,” Watkins said. “I played outside all my career, but moving in the slot got me out of my comfort zone. Now, I’m able to go inside or outside, being able to do both, it’s just another tool for me.”

Asked about the differences and similarities between the two spots, Watkins replied: “Playing inside, it was just finding my way through certain defenders. Outside, I’m just going through one corner, I just have one man to beat. It’s like an obstacle course inside, and outside I’m able to use more of my speed.”

As he adjusted to a new position, Watkins studied film of other top slot receivers across the league, including Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Keenan Allen.

“We’re all different, but I know me — I’m fast,” Watkins said. “But I learned from them how to slow myself down by watching them. I’ve learned actually how to play faster. When I was first learning, I was playing at a slower pace.”

In addition to Brown, the Eagles signed free agent Zach Pascal — another receiver who has been best utilized from the slot. Since 2019, Pascal has 13 receiving touchdowns. It’s possible Watkins and Pascal split reps at slot receiver depending on offensive personnel packages. Based on the team’s tendency to run the ball last season, a willing and tenacious blocker is also required in the slot.

“Quez is a great, great player,” said nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox. “I knew he was a good player since he got in here. He’s fast. He makes contested catches. He’s going to be a problem. If [defenses] want to sit there and put their best guys on DeVonta or A.J. or Dallas Goedert, whoever you want to call out — that’s an explosive offense. That’s going to leave Quez to have a breakout year.

“I’ll put Quez up there with those guys. He’s a ballplayer. He can get the job done, too.”