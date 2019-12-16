Wentz was far from perfect Sunday, although some ludicrously expect perfection. He was a touch inaccurate on some of his early throws, particularly to tight end Zach Ertz, which often hasn’t been the case. He appeared to rush a pass to Ertz in the end zone when he had time to set his feet on the Eagles’ opening drive. He threw high to the tight end a few other times, as well. But Wentz’s biggest current issue is fumbling. In his last eight games, he’s lost 7 of 14 fumbles. He lost 1 of 3 Sunday, critically in the fourth quarter with six minutes and 40 seconds remaining. The Eagles defense held the Redskins to a go-ahead field goal, but Wentz just can’t turn the ball over in that situation. He’s holding it too long and needs to have better pocket awareness. Fumbles have long been an issue. His ball security was good in the first six games. He didn’t have a single fumble. But with injuries and the ineffectiveness of receivers on the outside, Wentz has seemingly tried to do too much. And fumbles have come in bunches.