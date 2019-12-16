On the Eagles’ previous possession, Sanders caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wentz in the back corner of the end zone on a scramble-drill play that gave the Eagles a temporary 17-14 lead. He got behind linebacker Ryan Anderson, and Wentz threw an on-the-run strike to him. He did an impressive job of not only catching the pass, but staying inbounds. And to think some NFL scouts had some questions about his ability to catch the ball at this level.