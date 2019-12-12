The Eagles, who likely will be without running back Jordan Howard (stinger) for a fifth straight game, also will be without Johnson, their Pro Bowl tackle who injured his ankle Monday night against the Giants. Johnson and RG Brandon Brooks were a dominant run-blocking tandem, and Johnson’s absence is a blow. Since Howard got hurt, the focus of the offense has shifted heavily to the pass. The Eagles have a 32.9 run-play percentage in the last four games, compared to 45.1 in the first nine.