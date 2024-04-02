Reed Blankenship still has a chip on his shoulder after the Eagles reward him with a contract extension

When Reed Blankenship found out the size of his performance-based payout check on Monday, his first instinct was to suspect an April Fool’s Day prank.

The Eagles safety was already closing in on the biggest payday of his young career by way of a one-year contract extension, but Blankenship was in disbelief when his agent texted him about the $923,059 bonus he’d be getting for his play last season as well.

“I was like, ‘You gotta be kidding me, this is a joke,’” Blankenship said Tuesday. “I’m just fortunate enough, man, I was put in a position to play and I’m not going to give that up for anything.”

Blankenship’s performance-based payout, the result of him playing 89% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps while on a relatively low-cost rookie contract, and the extension he signed Monday each illustrate his development from an undrafted free agent to reliable contributor over the last two seasons.

He became a full-time starter going into his second year and finished last season with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 113 total tackles. As a result, the Eagles offered him an extension to keep him from testing restricted free agency next offseason with a deal that reportedly features $3.935 million guaranteed and another $1.375 in incentives linked to playing-time benchmarks and Pro Bowl appearances.

“I want to be in Philly, I want to play for Philly,” Blankenship said. “That speaks more than getting a contract. I love football, I love the way these fans, how they cheer for us and how they critique us. I love playing here and I want to play here as long as I can.”

After going undrafted as a five-year starter out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022, Blankenship signed with the Eagles and earned a roster spot with a strong training camp showing. He was called into action late in the 2022 season when C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney/ribs injury against the Green Bay Packers and caught his first interception against Aaron Rodgers in relief duty.

Although the humbling start to his career has now given way to him becoming a part of the Eagles’ plans the next few years, Blankenship pushed back on the notion that he’s proven he belongs in the NFL.

“I still feel like I have that chip on my shoulder,” Blankenship said. “Even this contract extension, it’s a stepping stone. It’s something I want to grow in. I want to learn from the best and play with the best.”

Still, Blankenship is a meaningful part of the Eagles plans going into next season and beyond. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio runs a system that places a premium on safeties capable of disguising coverages, leading to the Eagles signing Gardner-Johnson in free agency to pair another versatile defensive back with Blankenship on the back end.

The team still has work left to do on the overhauled defense, particularly in the slot after releasing Avonte Maddox earlier this offseason. Blankenship mentioned fellow young defensive backs Sydney Brown and Zech McPhearson, both of whom are coming off major injuries, when discussing the secondary Monday. McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason while Brown tore his ACL against the New York Giants in January.

“Just seeing them up and walking around and getting back to what they do, it just excites you,” Blankenship said. “It makes me more excited to come out and play and play for them.”

Blankenship also suffered an injury late in the year, a groin injury that he chose to get surgically repaired this offseason.

“It was one of those personal decisions on whether or not to do it,” Blankenship said. “I felt like that was the best decision possible. Right now, I feel great. I’m pretty much 100% back to normal. It feels good now not being as sore anymore like I did last season dealing with it, but I’m ready to go.”