Eagles set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in stunning turn of events

The Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

In a relatively stunning turn of events, the Pro Bowl cornerback went from a sure lock to return to the roster, to wanting an extension and receiving permission to seek a trade, to now slated for free agency after the Eagles directed their attention to re-signing fellow Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry will officially sign the three-year, $38 million contract with $20 million guaranteed he agreed to on Tuesday later today.

Slay, meanwhile, was slated to make $17 million in base salary for the 2023 season. The Eagles approached the 32-year old about restructuring his deal, in light of their salary cap issues, but he wanted new money and additional years, sources close to the situation said.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus was given permission to shop Slay to other teams, but when the Eagles were neither able to find a partner or come to agreement on a restructure, they began their pursuit of Bradberry.

Slay’s release will be designated post-June 1 to allow the Eagles to spread the dead money over future years. The Eagles will save $17.5 million in 2023 with the remaining $8.611 million still against their cap.