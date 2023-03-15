Eagles free agency: 3 low-cost players who would make sense

The Eagles have gotten on the board, agreeing to terms with running back Rashaad Penny.

The unloading of free agents will also continue for the Eagles, who can’t afford to retain all of their sought-after players on the market. According to overthecap.com, the Eagles went into free agency with roughly $6.5 million in cap space. That number is smaller as James Bradberry and Jason Kelce sign new deals.

Restructuring Lane Johnson’s contract, converting his base salary to signing bonus specifically, would clear about $10 million in space. The Eagles could also eventually clear room by restructuring Darius Slay’s deal. The veteran cornerback, who was given permission to seek a trade last week, has a cap hit of $26 million for next year, meaning the team has to figure out a solution to lower his cost on next year’s bottom line.

With that potential space, the Eagles can afford other lower-cost free agents. Here are three who would make sense:

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a logical Eagles target for various reasons.

Brissett is the best backup quarterback option on the market, although he could end up a short-term starter for a team planning on drafting a quarterback of the future. If not, the Eagles’ prioritization of a strong backup quarterback, along with Nick Sirianni’s history coaching Brissett in Indianapolis could make the Eagles a logical destination.

Brissett was with the Colts for Sirianni’s entire tenure as offensive coordinator there and started for the team in 2019. During joint practices between the Eagles and Brissett’s Cleveland Browns last summer, Sirianni said the two have maintained a close relationship. On the field, Brissett started 11 games for Cleveland before turning things over to Deshaun Watson after his suspension. In those 11 games, he threw 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed 64% of his passes.

Bobby Wagner

Wagner isn’t the dominant player he once was, but he was still productive for the Los Angeles Rams last season and figures to have something left in the tank for next year.

The Rams released Wagner last month, which is important for the Eagles’ potential compensatory pick formula coming out of this offseason. Players released by their former teams don’t net comp picks, which would preserve the Eagles’ hope of getting four extra picks in next year’s draft while also adding a veteran presence to a defense losing several key pieces.

With T.J. Edwards set to join the Chicago Bears and Kyzir White signing with the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles could add Wagner to play alongside and mentor second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Depending on Wagner’s market — Pro Football Focus projects him to sign a one-year deal worth $6.5 million — he may have to sign at a discount for the Eagles. Still, it’s feasible he’d want to sign a deal with a contending team like the Eagles even if it wasn’t for top dollar.

Matt Ioannidis

The Eagles added a former Temple standout to their defensive front last offseason with great success, so why not go back to the well?

Ioannidis is a prototypical 3-4 defensive end who can occupy multiple gaps against the run. It’s a role that defensive coordinator Sean Desai has utilized in the past and something the Eagles currently lack, making Ioannidis an interesting option.

With Javon Hargrave headed to San Francisco and Fletcher Cox on the open market, the Eagles suddenly have a significant need on the interior line as they build around second-year nose tackle Jordan Davis. Especially with how much the front office values the trenches, an interior rusher figures to be in the Eagles’ offseason plans either in the draft or free agency.