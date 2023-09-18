Eagles release punter Arryn Siposs and sign former Jet Braden Mann

The Eagles released punter Arryn Siposs on Monday morning and signed Braden Mann to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Mann, 25, has spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, the team that selected him in the sixth round in the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M. He played in 43 career games with the Jets, averaging 45.4 yards per punt and 39.3 net yards.

The Jets waived Mann on April 13, 2021, and the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him four days later. Mann lost the starting job in training camp to Pressley Harvin, so he was released on Aug. 30.

Siposs, 30, had spent the last three seasons with the Eagles after signing with the team on Jan. 13, 2021. He played 32 games, averaging 44.6 yards per punt and 38.7 net yards.