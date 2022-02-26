The Eagles have signed former Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren.

Wren’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports, announced the news in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Wren, 26, was originally a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played 11 games during his rookie season, but did not appear in a single game in 2020 due to injury. He’s compiled nine tackles throughout his career.

The expectation is Wren will compete for one of the final roster spots in training camp. The team’s defensive tackle depth chart features Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and Marvin Wilson. Williams was a rotational piece behind Cox and Hargrave, while Tuipulotu appeared sparingly. Wilson was a member of the team’s practice squad.

Wren, 26, sustained a hip injury during a practice in December 2019 and was placed on injured reserved. The following summer, he sustained a quad injury during training camp, which sidelined him for the entire year. This past season, Wren spent the entire year on the practice squad and was elevated for just one game during Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl.

