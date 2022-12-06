Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer, and the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday evening.

Quinn, 32, popped up on last week’s injury report with a knee injury, and he was listed as inactive during the team’s victory over the Titans on Sunday.

While sidelined on IR, Quinn will miss at least the team’s next four games (at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints). He’ll be eligible to return for the regular-season finale on Jan. 8 against the Giants. The Eagles added defensive end Janarius Robinson to the active roster from injured reserve.

The Eagles acquired Quinn in late October in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Eagles gave up a fourth-round draft pick to acquire the accomplished pass rusher. Last season, Quinn set a Bears franchise record with 18½ sacks.

Quinn hasn’t had the same type of production this season. Over five games with the Eagles, Quinn has recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits across 70 snaps. Without Quinn, the Eagles still have top edge rushers Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Brandon Graham.

